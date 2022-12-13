ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
Amarillo man pleads guilty to federal charges after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man who was charged via criminal complaint for drug possession in August has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court. According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with […]
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
