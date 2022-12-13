Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amarillo ISD school transforms into a magical winter wonderland
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesa Verde Elementary transforms into a magical winter wonderland for a day. Staff and students of Mesa Verde decorated the entire school with holiday themes in each hall in competition for bragging rights as the best-decorated hallway. This marks the second year of the school’s competition filled with learning and fun […]
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
KLTV
Anti-abortion Amarillo priest defrocked by Vatican for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday,...
Tulia Police Chief resigns from department for ‘personal reasons’
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department recently announced that its Chief of Police Brandon Franco has resigned for “personal reasons.” The department added that Franco “was in good standing with the city of Tulia and the Tulia Police Department throughout his tenure as chief.” Franco, according to the department, served 17 months as […]
abc7amarillo.com
Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
Amarillo man pleads guilty to federal charges after alleged August incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man who was charged via criminal complaint for drug possession in August has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court. According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with […]
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Comments / 0