Ottawa County, OK

Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges.

Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa County Jail on suspected charges of lewd or indecent proposals to a child, soliciting conduct or communication with a minor using technology, solicitation of a minor for indecent exposure and buying/possessing/procuring obscene materials in Ottawa County.

Lamb will be held at Tulsa Co. Jail until he is later transported to Ottawa County.

Tulsa, OK
