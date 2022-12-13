Read full article on original website
Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time prepare
DALLAS — Scattered rain will linger mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the less likely it is for you to see rain. The farther east/southeast you are in North Texas, the more likely it is you see rain. Cooler temps will be along the I-35 corridor counties and east while 50s can be found west of DFW.
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
Eight million Texans expected to hit the road for the holidays
WACO, Texas — Christmas is a time when people spread holiday cheer and spend time with their families. For some, that means traveling by air, land and sea to get there. "I'm on my way to San Antonio for Christmas to be with my mom, and her boyfriend and my husband and my nephew," Stephanie Key, Dallas resident, said.
The largest drone show ever seen in Texas is coming to DFW
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Lights ... camera ... drones!. If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend for the holidays and love lights, head over to North Richland Hills on Sunday and simply look up. Sky Elements, a North Texas drone show company, is planning a...
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay
WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.
9 of 12 Reported Tornadoes Confirmed in Tuesday's Storms, Ranging From EF-0 to EF-2
The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down across North Texas as a potent December storm system swept through the region Tuesday morning. The NWS said survey crews are out looking at damage Wednesday and more tornadoes, as many as a dozen, could...
North Texas dominance: Nearly half of UIL State titles were won by teams in our area
DALLAS — Texas high school football hits different. It's more than a sport ... it encapsulates entire communities. And in 2022, the North Texas area dominated the rest of the competition, flexing its muscles as a hotbed of talent in the high school football scene. Among the 12 state...
PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
ERCOT gearing up for next wave of winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Just days away from the first day of winter, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is gearing up for this season's coming wave of winter-like weather. As a series of cold fronts approach the state, ERCOT released a notice Friday stating that it is closely...
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
Photos: Major damage reported in Texas as storm system moves into Louisiana
DALLAS, Tx. - North Texas was hit hard as a major storm system brought wind, rain and reported tornado sightings Tuesday morning. The same system is expected to bring potentially severe weather to the Baton Rouge area late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Much of the Texas impacts were reported...
Raw oysters from Texas linked to norovirus outbreak, CDC says
WASHINGTON — Food safety and public health regulators are warning people about Texas-harvested raw oysters linked to a norovirus outbreak. The raw oysters, harvested from TX 1 in Galveston Bay, Texas, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, were recalled after 211 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported across multiple states. The...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunken drivers off roads this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunken driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1 in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case. The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.
