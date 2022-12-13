ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time prepare

DALLAS — Scattered rain will linger mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the less likely it is for you to see rain. The farther east/southeast you are in North Texas, the more likely it is you see rain. Cooler temps will be along the I-35 corridor counties and east while 50s can be found west of DFW.
wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
WFAA

Eight million Texans expected to hit the road for the holidays

WACO, Texas — Christmas is a time when people spread holiday cheer and spend time with their families. For some, that means traveling by air, land and sea to get there. "I'm on my way to San Antonio for Christmas to be with my mom, and her boyfriend and my husband and my nephew," Stephanie Key, Dallas resident, said.
WFAA

WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.
WFAA

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
WFAA

ERCOT gearing up for next wave of winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Just days away from the first day of winter, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is gearing up for this season's coming wave of winter-like weather. As a series of cold fronts approach the state, ERCOT released a notice Friday stating that it is closely...
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
WFAA

Raw oysters from Texas linked to norovirus outbreak, CDC says

WASHINGTON — Food safety and public health regulators are warning people about Texas-harvested raw oysters linked to a norovirus outbreak. The raw oysters, harvested from TX 1 in Galveston Bay, Texas, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, were recalled after 211 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported across multiple states. The...
98.7 The Bomb

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
WFAA

WFAA

