PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO