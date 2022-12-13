ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials cancel it

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Police canceled the Miracle on High Street parade and toy drive, but that didn’t stop organizers from having it anyway Saturday night. Hundreds of people flocked to the courtyard in Olde Towne Portsmouth at Crawford and High Streets....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach

Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night. Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night. Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today. ‘Shabbat and Sunday Dinner’: New children’s book …. "It's really cool. It's a Black Christian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News

A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigate-shooting-on-goose-circle-in-newport-news/. Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport …. A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigate-shooting-on-goose-circle-in-newport-news/. Modified...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

MSI to operate East Coast distribution facility in Suffolk, creating 80 jobs

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MSI, the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, will invest $61.6 million to open an East Coast distribution facility in Suffolk. McDonald Development will build a new, 548,000-square-foot building at 2821 Holland Road for the company. Virginia successfully...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula All-Star Classic Kiahnna Patterson and Ricky Matthews report. Portsmouth police investigate two...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A Moyock...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport …. A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

