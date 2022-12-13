Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Protestors want Virginia Beach pastor to step down
Blanchard was arrested after he and 16 other men were arrested in an online chatting sting in 2021.
WAVY News 10
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
WAVY News 10
Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials cancel it
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Police canceled the Miracle on High Street parade and toy drive, but that didn’t stop organizers from having it anyway Saturday night. Hundreds of people flocked to the courtyard in Olde Towne Portsmouth at Crawford and High Streets....
WAVY News 10
Study: Suffolk is only city in Virginia to crack top 100 fast-growing US cities
(KTLA) – Suffolk was the only city in Virginia to crack SmartAsset’s top 100 fast-growing cities list, coming in at No. 78, with four North Carolina cities represented. Suffolk had 3.12% average yearly GDP growth, a 7.75% growth in population, a 9.55% growth in the number of businesses and 9.28% growth in housing units.
WAVY News 10
1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach
Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.
WAVY News 10
Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News
A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
WAVY News 10
MSI to operate East Coast distribution facility in Suffolk, creating 80 jobs
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MSI, the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, will invest $61.6 million to open an East Coast distribution facility in Suffolk. McDonald Development will build a new, 548,000-square-foot building at 2821 Holland Road for the company. Virginia successfully...
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County.
WAVY News 10
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
Doctors urge patients to use judgment before heading to emergency room
A growing number of people have been visiting the emergency room as a result of traumatic injuries.
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight
Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden voted #5 in US
USA Today's 10Best Contest recognized Norfolk Botanical Garden's Garden of Lights.
‘Not a kid’s game’: VA, NC Lottery warns of giving lottery tickets as holiday gifts
While giving lottery tickets as gifts during the holiday season could be fun for adults, they warn the lottery is not a kid's game.
