Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO