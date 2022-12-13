ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson

One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day. Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

The Knicks Are Ready To Make Some Moves

The New York Knicks have been quietly cobbling together a string of wins lately and have actually found victories in their last five consecutive games. They now sit as the 6th team in the East with a 15-13 record. But just because they are doing better than they were doesn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Ja Morant questioned official's integrity, crew chief says

Technical fouls leveled against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and leading to his ejection on Saturday night were for profanity toward an official and questioning an official's integrity, ESPN reported later in the night. Morant was tossed with 43 seconds left in the first half of the Grizzlies' 115-109 loss...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bucks Player Raised A Few Eyebrows On Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks got completely destroyed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Things got so bad during the blowout 142-101 loss that members of the Grizzlies were actually performing the wave with fans while sitting on the bench. Yes, this game wasn’t a game at all – it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy