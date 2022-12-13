Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What time is World Cup final starting in USA? Argentina vs France schedule, kickoff details for 2022 FIFA soccer championship
After nearly a month of nonstop action, the World Cup final is upon us. It will feature two of the biggest players in the world, as France and Argentina square off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. For France, Kylian Mbappe will be the main player Argentina tries to contain. He...
Sporting News
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi conquers World Cup, but he needed his Argentina teammates to help him do it in epic final
When Lionel Messi’s World Cup moment finally came, after 17 years with the Argentina national team and 16 years of competing in this tournament every four years, after winning the Golden Ball as best player but losing the trophy he wanted most eight years ago, after competing in more World Cup games than any man ever, after he’d won the damn thing for Argentina twice on this very night, he merely was a spectator like about a billion other people.
Sporting News
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
Sporting News
Was The Gabba pitch good or bad for cricket? Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar divided over two-day Test
Australia's triumph over South Africa inside two days has caused plenty of debate across the cricket community, with all eyes on The Gabba curators for an extremely bowler-friendly pitch. In less than 150 overs during the first Test in Brisbane, 34 wickets fell between the two sides as the hosts...
Sporting News
World Cup final live: Argentina vs France score, highlights, result from 2022 FIFA championship
By now the world is intimately familiar with the stakes of the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France: a 35-year-old Lionel Messi is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Standing in Messi's way from the trophy in...
Sporting News
What channel is 2022 World Cup final on? Argentina vs France TV details in Australia for FIFA showpiece
After 63 matches in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has arrived. Reigning champions France are one win away from defending their title but must stop an Argentina side looking to send off Lionel Messi with one of few trophies that have eluded him to date. This final match...
Sporting News
Why is Julian Alvarez called 'Spider'? Explaining nickname for Argentina and Man City's World Cup star
If a forward playing in Manchester City's first team can be termed a relative unknown, Julian Alvarez has made his abilities crystal clear during a sensational debut FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina. The 22-year-old was directly involved in five goals between the group stage and the final, netting four...
Sporting News
Explaining why Argentina World Cup final win vs France was the greatest game in FIFA men's history
In the space of a half-hour, the debate morphed as quickly as Kylian Mbappe covers ground on the pitch. Was this the best World Cup final ever? Too limiting. Was this the best World Cup game ever? Same problem. Was this the best soccer game ever? Or maybe even the...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi World Cup goal record: Argentina star first player to score in every round of modern-format tournament
Another game, another record for Lionel Messi – not that the Argentina captain will have been thinking about this one in the slightest as he opened the scoring for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's emphatic first-half penalty beyond France goalkeeper...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Sporting News
Sergio Aguero gets to lift World Cup trophy as retired Argentina striker goes 'full John Terry'
Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero joined in the celebrations after La Albiceleste beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina have been busy celebrating their World Cup triumph after beating France on penalties in Qatar. Former striker Aguero has joined in with the team and...
Sporting News
'Absolute disgrace' - World reacts to A-League Men madness as investigation begins after fan attack
An ugly pitch invasion during the Melbourne Derby on Saturday night has gone global with Australian football left reeling. The A-League Men (ALM) game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was suspended and eventually abandoned after just 20 minutes as a result of fans storming onto the field. City goalkeeper...
Comments / 0