ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Former Oviedo High football player files lawsuit over alleged locker room assault

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Rq5_0jhV0Lfs00

OVIEDO, Fla. — A former Oviedo High School football player recently filed a lawsuit over accusations of sexual assault in the school’s locker room.

Accusations of locker room sexual assaults tied to the school’s football team go back more than four years. Police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual battery involving the school’s JV football team in 2018. The state attorney’s office decided not to prosecute the case.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The next year, law enforcement investigated a reported assault in the school’s locker room, leading to the school taking disciplinary action against three students.

Now the former football player who filed this new lawsuit says he suffered both physically and emotionally.

According to a nine-page complaint, the 18-year-old said he was a victim of a sexual assault called a “code red” at Oviedo High School.

In the lawsuit, he says it caused him significant bodily injury, resulting in pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature, a loss of capacity for life, medical expenses and the loss of ability to earn money, as well as a loss and ability to lead and enjoy a normal life, which continues to this day.

The student said both Oviedo High School’s principal at the time, Joe Trybus, and the district knew about the “code reds” dating back to 2017, but did nothing. He claims the district concealed the assaults by members of the football team.

In the second count of his lawsuit, he also says his Title IV rights were violated, saying the district Title IV office also knew of the assaults but allowed him to be victimized and harassed at school. The count says his education suffered and he eventually had to withdraw from school.

Channel 9 reached out to the Seminole County Public Schools for comment, but the school district said it does not comment on pending litigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDqNE_0jhV0Lfs00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Man accused of threatening to blow his mother’s head off

A Leesburg man with a long criminal rap sheet is back behind bars after he reportedly pointed a gun at his mother and told her he was going to “blow her head off.”. David Michael Baker is being held in the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond after being picked up a warrant Thursday – a week after the incident occurred at his mother’s house in the 1200 block of Penn Street. Baker and his wife also live at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Volusia County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on a DUI charge late Saturday night by Florida Highway Patrol in Seminole County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Julia Curtin was stopped by an FHP trooper while driving her personal car around 11:30 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Drop Tower Owner Denies Allegations in Death of 14-Year-Old Boy

The owner of a popular drop tower attraction at ICON Park in Orlando is denying allegations that they were in violation of state laws in the operation of the attraction. On Wednesday, Orlando Slingshot, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, filed a request for a hearing to challenge the state’s findings from a months-long investigation conducted by members of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

4 hurt after truck crashes into Orlando bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a big cleanup effort underway after a truck crashed into an Orlando bar. The truck slammed through the concrete wall of the Hideaway Bar at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible DUI crash. According to police...
ORLANDO, FL
webisjericho.com

TMZ Shares Disturbing Velveteen Dream Arrest Video

Patrick Clark Jr., who wrestled for WWE as Velveteen Dream, was arrested twice in August. The initial arrest occurred on August 20th for battery and trespassing, and he was again taken into custody on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. Subsequently, it was revealed that for the first arrest, the former NXT star had struck and threatened to end the life of a gym employee at Club Orlando after he was asked to leave an area closed for cleaning.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
144K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy