Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week was sentenced on Tuesday.

Iseah Jackson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, his attorney told ABC17. Jackson will get credit for the 889 days he's spent in custody already.

Jackson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of an 11-year-old and 38-year-old on Volunteer Drive. He was 17 when he was charged and was tried as an adult.

Witnesses told police that Jackson was involved in the shooting after an errant firework went over into another yard according to court documents.

One person told police that he fired a shot back at someone matching Jackson's description after Jackson allegedly shot at a witness. The same witness told police that he tackled Jackson and took Jackson's gun away from him according to court documents.

