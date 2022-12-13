‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics

Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 10: Bucks pass slumping Celtics for top spot
Some clubs like the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and even the Orlando Magic have gained a lot of momentum as 2022 draws to a close. However, several teams have also found it difficult to string victories together in December, stumbling through their tasks and falling behind in […] The post NBA Power Rankings, Week 10: Bucks pass slumping Celtics for top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter
Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell spills the tea on relationship with Rudy Gobert after messy Jazz breakup
The Utah Jazz featured sky high potential with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell leading the charge. Although the Jazz made a number of postseason appearances with the duo at the helm, Utah never brought home a championship during their tenure with the team. Mitchell, who’s now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently got brutally honest on his relationship with Gobert following both players’ Jazz departures, per Andscape.
Kyrie Irving gets trolled by Pistons with Hanukkah graphic during free-throw attempt
The Kyrie Irving may have led the Brooklyn Nets to a win against the Detroit Pistons, but the latter team had a bit of a troll job with the controversial guard, according to Vince Goodwill. As Irving headed to the free-throw line for his foul shots, the arena jumbotron displayed a large globe. Moments later, […] The post Kyrie Irving gets trolled by Pistons with Hanukkah graphic during free-throw attempt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell’s true feelings on his No. 45 potentially being retired in Jazz
Donovan Mitchell is having a great time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since leaving the Utah Jazz, his scoring has reached new heights and his squad has one of the best records in the conference. Looking back on his time with Utah, Mitchell believes there were greater heights he could have reached.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
The Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a look at the richest NBA players who went broke.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ 4-word reaction to rousing win vs. Bulls that’s sure to raise eyebrows
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the most inspired season through the first two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t helped matters at all, and blockbuster offseason addition Rudy Gobert has missed his fair share of games as well. Nonetheless, at least for one night, Edwards and the Timberwolves had everything go their way, punctuated by an incredible dunk from the third-year guard.
Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad
Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reveals when he knew he could ‘beat Father Time’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains one of the most physically dominant players in the NBA on the cusp of his 38th birthday. His secret to staving off — no, beating — Father Time? It began in elementary school. Following a 33-point, 7-rebound, 9-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Washington […] The post LeBron James reveals when he knew he could ‘beat Father Time’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Lakers react to wild final play in win vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 119-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, capped by a goofy final sequence in which LeBron James turned a potentially crippling turnover into a game-winning dunk in the span of seconds. Before that, LeBron took flight to put...
Nets star Kevin Durant’s latest unreal feat in win vs. Pistons never seen this century
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of his generation. On Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, KD reminded us all of that with a historic scoring stretch. Brooklyn was trailing by 17 points at the half after the Pistons exploded in the first quarter, 35-21. When it looked like the Nets were on […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s latest unreal feat in win vs. Pistons never seen this century appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James breaks silence on Anthony Davis’ injury after Lakers’ win vs. Wizards
Until his remarks after delivering the Los Angeles Lakers a bonkers win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, LeBron James had not publicly addressed the distressing news that Anthony Davis will be out for at least a month with a right foot injury he suffered in the Lakers’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic
The Orlando Magic pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Friday after taking down the mighty Boston Celtics on their own home floor, 117-109. The top-seeded Celtics came away disappointed after the loss, which may have had a lot to do with the fact that starting center Al Horford was ejected from the […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant sets Twitter ablaze with insane 20-point outburst in 3-minute span
Kevin Durant had the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with his unreal scoring streak that propelled the Brooklyn Nets to the comeback win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. After trailing by as much as 19 points in the contest, the Nets used a fiery 44-25 third quarter to turn things around and erase the Pistons’ 17-point halftime lead. Durant was the catalyst in that incredible scoring explosion, as he himself dropped 20 points in the final three minutes of the said period.
D’Angelo Russell’s heartfelt Christmas gesture for fan adds cherry on top of win
Minnesota Timberwolves fans are left satisfied by the performance of their team Monday night, with the T’wolves destroying the Chicago Bulls at home, 150-126. Perhaps no fan was left happier than the lucky one whose Christmas wish came true when D’Angelo Russell gave him his game-worn shoes. Christmas came early this year 💙 pic.twitter.com/cqYLaiPyYF — […] The post D’Angelo Russell’s heartfelt Christmas gesture for fan adds cherry on top of win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The only assist Nikola Jokic missed out on in insane 40-27-10 night with Nuggets
Nikola Jokic almost did everything for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets. ALMOST. The Serbian center, unfortunately, missed one big assist that would have made a fan’s day. As he was exiting the floor and heading to the locker room, a fan wanted to get a fist bump, but Jokic appeared to not notice him and proceeded to engage with other fans.
