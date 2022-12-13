ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 10: Bucks pass slumping Celtics for top spot

Some clubs like the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and even the Orlando Magic have gained a lot of momentum as 2022 draws to a close. However, several teams have also found it difficult to string victories together in December, stumbling through their tasks and falling behind in […] The post NBA Power Rankings, Week 10: Bucks pass slumping Celtics for top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter

Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell spills the tea on relationship with Rudy Gobert after messy Jazz breakup

The Utah Jazz featured sky high potential with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell leading the charge. Although the Jazz made a number of postseason appearances with the duo at the helm, Utah never brought home a championship during their tenure with the team. Mitchell, who’s now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently got brutally honest on his relationship with Gobert following both players’ Jazz departures, per Andscape.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving gets trolled by Pistons with Hanukkah graphic during free-throw attempt

The Kyrie Irving may have led the Brooklyn Nets to a win against the Detroit Pistons, but the latter team had a bit of a troll job with the controversial guard, according to Vince Goodwill. As Irving headed to the free-throw line for his foul shots, the arena jumbotron displayed a large globe. Moments later, […] The post Kyrie Irving gets trolled by Pistons with Hanukkah graphic during free-throw attempt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
ClutchPoints

The Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke

From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a look at the richest NBA players who went broke.
WISCONSIN STATE
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ 4-word reaction to rousing win vs. Bulls that’s sure to raise eyebrows

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the most inspired season through the first two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t helped matters at all, and blockbuster offseason addition Rudy Gobert has missed his fair share of games as well. Nonetheless, at least for one night, Edwards and the Timberwolves had everything go their way, punctuated by an incredible dunk from the third-year guard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad

Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reveals when he knew he could ‘beat Father Time’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains one of the most physically dominant players in the NBA on the cusp of his 38th birthday. His secret to staving off — no, beating — Father Time? It began in elementary school. Following a 33-point, 7-rebound, 9-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Washington […] The post LeBron James reveals when he knew he could ‘beat Father Time’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s latest unreal feat in win vs. Pistons never seen this century

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of his generation. On Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, KD reminded us all of that with a historic scoring stretch. Brooklyn was trailing by 17 points at the half after the Pistons exploded in the first quarter, 35-21. When it looked like the Nets were on […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s latest unreal feat in win vs. Pistons never seen this century appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Friday after taking down the mighty Boston Celtics on their own home floor, 117-109. The top-seeded Celtics came away disappointed after the loss, which may have had a lot to do with the fact that starting center Al Horford was ejected from the […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts ref over Al Horford’s ejection in shocking loss vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant sets Twitter ablaze with insane 20-point outburst in 3-minute span

Kevin Durant had the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with his unreal scoring streak that propelled the Brooklyn Nets to the comeback win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. After trailing by as much as 19 points in the contest, the Nets used a fiery 44-25 third quarter to turn things around and erase the Pistons’ 17-point halftime lead. Durant was the catalyst in that incredible scoring explosion, as he himself dropped 20 points in the final three minutes of the said period.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

D’Angelo Russell’s heartfelt Christmas gesture for fan adds cherry on top of win

Minnesota Timberwolves fans are left satisfied by the performance of their team Monday night, with the T’wolves destroying the Chicago Bulls at home, 150-126. Perhaps no fan was left happier than the lucky one whose Christmas wish came true when D’Angelo Russell gave him his game-worn shoes. Christmas came early this year 💙 pic.twitter.com/cqYLaiPyYF — […] The post D’Angelo Russell’s heartfelt Christmas gesture for fan adds cherry on top of win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

The only assist Nikola Jokic missed out on in insane 40-27-10 night with Nuggets

Nikola Jokic almost did everything for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets. ALMOST. The Serbian center, unfortunately, missed one big assist that would have made a fan’s day. As he was exiting the floor and heading to the locker room, a fan wanted to get a fist bump, but Jokic appeared to not notice him and proceeded to engage with other fans.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy