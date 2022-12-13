ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI appears at Clintwood high school, conducts interviews

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) staff members were present at a school in Clintwood, Virginia on Tuesday, federal officials confirmed.

According to FBI public affairs specialist Dee Rybiski, bureau personnel from the Bristol Resident Agency visited Ridgeview High School staff to conduct interviews. Rybiski did not comment on who was interviewed or what they were asked about.

Rybiski told News Channel 11 that FBI officials do not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation as standard policy, but she did specify that the personnel’s appearance was in no way related to a threat to students or the school. Interviews are regularly conducted outside of any investigation, Rybiski said, and can be as simple as a handful of questions.

“We acknowledge the concern caused by the presence of multiple agencies at Ridgeview High School today,” Rybiski said in a written statement. “However, we want to assure the students, parents, teachers, administrators and community members that these agencies were not present due to any threat to the school or students.”

The FBI’s visit was unconnected to any other law enforcement that may have been present at the school throughout the day, Rybiski said. A Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office investigator was at the school on an unrelated call earlier that day, Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said.

According to Fleming, FBI personnel entered the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

