Magomed Ankalaev issues statement on his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282: “It’s hard to describe the words”

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud
The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
Michael Chandler thinks Alexander Volkanovski 'might actually squeak out a decision' vs. Islam Makhachev
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still carries the strength from his rugby days. Volkanovski weighed more than 200 pounds when he played rugby but has excelled in his MMA career as a 145 pounder. He will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 headliner on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”
Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
MMAmania.com
‘Big fridge’ Conor McGregor will ‘give middleweight a go at some point 100%’
Does Conor McGregor have middleweight aspirations? According to “The Notorious” himself, he will ‘100%’ be testing himself against 185 pound opponents at some point in his career. McGregor, who started his fight career out as a 145 pound featherweight, moved up to lightweight in 2016 and...
UFC Fighter Dustin Poirier: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (I Bit Someone After Meeting Mike Tyson!)
UFC fighters are just like Us! Dustin Poirier exclusively opened up to Us about his career, favorite foods — and his biggest celebrity crush. “Growing up, Pamela Anderson was the closest person I had to a celebrity crush,” Poirier, 33, shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. When it comes to his biggest starstruck moment, however, […]
Drew Dober on UFC Vegas 66 KO win over Bobby Green: “It was difficult”
Drew Dober pulled off a scintillating finish over Bobby Green, but it wasn’t easy. Dober and Green shared the Octagon this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight tilt was featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 66. This was an exciting fight that ended with Dober scoring the second-round knockout win. This one earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)
Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration. Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.
nodq.com
Identity of mystery attacker that helped Damage CTRL on WWE Smackdown revealed
During the December 16th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Damage CTRL retained the women’s tag team titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox after a mystery woman attacked Tegan. Later on in the show, the mystery woman was revealed as Xia Li and she was confronted by official Adam Pearce.
Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’
Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
