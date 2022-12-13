Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ injury woes on defense continue with Sam Hubbard update
It’s easy to forget amidst their hot streak, but the Cincinnati Bengals have lost a couple of key pieces to injury this season. The biggest one, of course, is their best cornerback Chidobe Auwzie tearing his ACL a month ago. Trey Hendrickson has also missed a couple of games due to injuries as well. Now, […] The post Bengals’ injury woes on defense continue with Sam Hubbard update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles studs and duds from Week 15 win vs. Chicago Bears
With the Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears, the team moved to 13-1 on the season and one step closer to locking up their first-round bye in the playoffs. Walking away with the 25-20 win was the most important thing this week, but the Eagles didn’t look great at times, turning the ball over three times and letting the 3-11 Bears hang around for far too long. So, with that in mind, let’s look at the performances by Eagles stars like AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Miles Sanders to see who were the team’s studs and who were the duds in this Eagles-Bears matchup.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start gets brutally honest assessment from Arthur Smith
Desmond Ridder’s first start in the NFL went as expected for the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie quarterback struggled rather heavily in his first few drives, as he looked a bit jittery at times. When he settled down, though, he had a rather mediocre, if not below-average performance: 13 out of 26 passes completed for just […] The post Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start gets brutally honest assessment from Arthur Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Jets most to blame for Week 15 loss vs. Lions
The New York Jets may have finally taken one too many gut punches this season. We’ll examine who’s most to blame in the Jets Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. Leading by four points at home Sunday with under two minutes to play, the Jets surrendered a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Brock Wright. That the winning score took place on fourth and inches just twists the knife deeper into the soul of the Jets.
Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins shares ‘powerful’ message from Frank Reich after Vikings set new NFL comeback record
The Minnesota Vikings are still the talk of the town in the NFL after their unbelievable comeback 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts at home last Saturday. To get that win, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings had to claw their way back from a 33-point deficit, which looked like a death sentence for Minnesota.
Eli Apple, Bengals defense throw shade at Tom Brady after comeback win vs. Buccaneers
Talk about a statement win for the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense! It seemed like the team was destined to lose at one point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went down by as much as 17 points during the game. However, Joe Burrow sparked a massive comeback in the second half, which was also aided by their defense clutching up against Tom Brady. As it turns out, Cincy’s defense was highly motivated after Tom Brady’s snide comments about their defense.
Justin Fields’ warning to Lamar Jackson after another historic day
Justin Fields just can’t stop breaking records. The Chicago Bears’ quarterback made history in three separate ways in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, continuing his breakout season as a superstar in the National Football League. Fields became the first quarterback in...
Gio Bernard snaps at questions on fake punt debacle vs. Bengals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a painful blow Sunday by the Cincinnati Bengals, as they lost to Joe Burrow and company, 34-23, at home. There were plenty of things that did not go in the Bucs’ favor for them to lose that game, given the fact that they were up by as many as 17 points at one point in the first half. Among those that didn’t go their way was a fake punt attempt that was botched by running back Gio Bernard.
Las Vegas Raiders studs and duds from Week 15 win vs. New England Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 win over the New England Patriots was one of the most miraculous victories in the history of the NFL. The Raiders were lucky to even be in the game late after the game-tying touchdown catch by Keelan Cole looked to many like his foot was out of bounds. However, they were in it and about to force overtime when Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers made one of the worst plays of all time, lateraling the ball back to Mac Jones, only to have Chandler Jones pick it off and score the game-winning touchdown. After that wild Raiders-Patriots game, let’s look back on the performances of players like Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr and see who were the Raiders’ studs and who were the team’s duds.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor likely done for 2022 season
The 2022 season was not one to remember for Jonathan Taylor The Indianapolis Colts’ star running back didn’t enjoy a season as stellar as his 2021 campaign due to regression from the team and injuries. With three games remaining on the schedule for the 4-9-1 Colts, Taylor may be done for the season.
4 Commanders most to blame after Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders lost for only the first time since the first week of November after they fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, at home in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The Commanders had a lot of trouble protecting QB Taylor Heinicke and converting on third downs in this matchup. Right now, Washington carries a 7-6 record, which is good enough for last place in the NFC East. However, they are still in the thick of the playoff race at sixth place in the entire conference. Here we’ll discuss the four Commanders most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Giants.
Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers
With rookie running back Kenny Pickett sidelined in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers due to a brain injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers went with Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky to handle the chores under center. Trubisky put up a mediocre job against the Panthers, but his performance was enough to lead the Steelers to a […] The post Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
