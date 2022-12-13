The Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 win over the New England Patriots was one of the most miraculous victories in the history of the NFL. The Raiders were lucky to even be in the game late after the game-tying touchdown catch by Keelan Cole looked to many like his foot was out of bounds. However, they were in it and about to force overtime when Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers made one of the worst plays of all time, lateraling the ball back to Mac Jones, only to have Chandler Jones pick it off and score the game-winning touchdown. After that wild Raiders-Patriots game, let’s look back on the performances of players like Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr and see who were the Raiders’ studs and who were the team’s duds.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO