Two Deputies Injured After Newhall Burglary Suspect Resists Arrest

Two deputies and a Newhall burglary suspect were injured Sunday after the wanted man resisted law enforcement.

Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported Newhall burglary on the 24400 block of Chestnut Street, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“(It was) reported a male entered the back house and stole keys,” Arriaga said.

Deputies were able to identify a man matching the Newhall burglary suspect description in an alley behind the victim’s house, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect refused to comply with deputy commands and fled on foot leading to a brief foot pursuit,” Arriaga said. “As deputies attempted to detain the male, the male continued to remain uncooperative, leading to a struggle during which the suspect attempted to strike a deputy with his elbow.”

Antwin Owens, 53, from Newhall, was arrested for burglary and resisting a peace officer, both felonies, Arriaga added. .

“As a precaution, the suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation,” Arriaga said. “Two deputies sustained minor injuries resulting from the altercation and were medically evaluated.”

Owens remains in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to Arriaga.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .