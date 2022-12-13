ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Two Deputies Injured After Newhall Burglary Suspect Resists Arrest

By Louie Diaz
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26I4D6_0jhV03s300

Two deputies and a Newhall burglary suspect were injured Sunday after the wanted man resisted law enforcement.

Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported Newhall burglary on the 24400 block of Chestnut Street, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“(It was) reported a male entered the back house and stole keys,” Arriaga said.

Deputies were able to identify a man matching the Newhall burglary suspect description in an alley behind the victim’s house, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect refused to comply with deputy commands and fled on foot leading to a brief foot pursuit,” Arriaga said. “As deputies attempted to detain the male, the male continued to remain uncooperative, leading to a struggle during which the suspect attempted to strike a deputy with his elbow.”

Antwin Owens, 53, from Newhall, was arrested for burglary and resisting a peace officer, both felonies, Arriaga added. .

“As a precaution, the suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation,” Arriaga said.  “Two deputies sustained minor injuries resulting from the altercation and were medically evaluated.”

Owens remains in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to Arriaga.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jhV03s300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
oxnardpd.org

Shots Fired with Multiple Victims

On December 18th at approximately 12:40AM, Oxnard Police Officers responded to the area of the 300 block of N. Juanita Avenue regarding several calls of shots fired. Officers contacted the occupants of a white pickup truck in the area. One of the occupants, a 22-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to a local hospital. He was listed in stable condition. About the same time, officers located a second shooting victim in the area, a 20-year-old female, who sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. She was also transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Two other occupants of the truck were also contacted; they were not injured.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of car in LA

A police chase is underway in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles late Saturday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as a black BMW is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. This is a breaking news story. Stay with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood

A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster brothers arrested in Halloween weekend shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – Two brothers from Lancaster were arrested in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting that occurred outside a bar in Santa Clarita, authorities announced Thursday. Isaac and Isaiah Clark, both 23, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, when detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cobra Unit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
theavtimes.com

Barricaded suspect in Lancaster taken into custody

LANCASTER – An armed suspect who barricaded himself Wednesday afternoon inside a residence in Lancaster was arrested early Thursday morning after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Station were called around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested

A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
LANCASTER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
435
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy