Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators
LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning. According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.
After five months, 4-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive has led to no arrests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I think that five, six months is a long time to not have an arrest.”. Back on July 3rd, Jossiah Harden-Burnett was shot and killed on Seminole Drive. He was just four years old. This week he would have turned five. His grandmother, Devona Sheppard,...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. A male was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
Decatur PD releases identity of human remains found July 2020
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department released the identity of human remains that were found on July 31, 2020 in Morgan County on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Ashford Floyd was taken to Decatur General Hospital on July 15, 2020. Floyd was released from the hospital that day. Police were later notified a week later that friends and family had not heard from Floyd.
Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
Somerville man arrested for alleged burglary
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 15 for allegedly entering a home on Cain Rd. and stealing. According to a spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Bond, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop in Somerville. During...
Huntsville PD responded to an armed robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 2:50 p.m. on Friday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the armed robbery took place at 1803 University Drive. A caller reported being robbed by a male at gunpoint. Sgt. White says there...
One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
Recovering from Russian imprisonment: an Alabama family shares insight after Brittney Griner’s release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A handful of Americans have become political pawns in the war between Russia and Ukraine. They were captured or arrested overseas and held by the Russians. People like Brittney Griner and Alabama’s own Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh. They’re all home now but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal.
Drivers identified in deadly two-vehicle crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash. According to a spokesperson with ALEA, Kenwin Printup of Georgia was killed when the Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs that were being carried by a tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Kidd.
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive. A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.
One person shot at New Market gas station
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
Drueke Family weighs in on Griner's release
Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. People are buying less for holidays due to rising inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. Sunny and cool weather Saturday and Sunday. Updated: Dec. 17,...
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
Rental assistance program coming to Huntsville, applications open December 19
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Housing Helps is a program run by the Catholic Center of Concern. Starting December 19th, city residents can apply for rental and utility assistance. It’ll be replacing Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance program that began in the middle of the pandemic. “We did recognize...
Sunny and cool for Sunday, with much lower temps expected next weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, expect sunny and cool conditions in the low to mid 40s. Tonight, our area will see increasing clouds. That makes way for another cold night in the mid to upper 20s. Monday will be mostly cloudy and in the low to mid 40s. Monday night...
Huntsville small businesses see higher costs, attempt to keep prices low during holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are hitting the stores for some last minute shopping with Christmas is less than a week away. It’s difficult to stay under budget, but it’s particularly difficult in 2022. Inflation is showing up everywhere. Local small businesses are seeing the cost of inflation on the giving and receiving ends.
Financial Friday: Ways to spend less this holiday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no way around it, holiday shopping is expensive, especially this year. Managing your money can be a challenge any time of the year, so how can you get through Christmas without breaking the bank?. WAFF 48 spoke with Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George,...
