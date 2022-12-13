Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati state investigates cybersecurity threat
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati State Technical and Community College is investigating a cybersecurity incident that occurred in early November. Richard Curtis, a spokesperson with the school, said Monday that some of the students’ and employees’ information were accessed. It is unclear how the threat occurred. Curtis says they are...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Westwood Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called around 10:50 a.m. to Cora Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, police...
Fox 19
Vigil held for 19-year-old Winton Woods grad shot to death in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of 19-year-old Logan Lawson, who died during an armed robbery that turned into a fatal shooting on Tuesday. Lawson was one of three people who were shot around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments,...
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Specialized care
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-Health Women’s Services is dedicated to caring for all women at every stage of their lives. In this 19 For a Cure, Dan Wells talks with Peggy Kramer and Tri-Health physicians and specialists about their efforts to lead the market with comprehensive and specialized gynecological services.
Fox 19
Kentucky juvenile detention center changes bring all female offenders to Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (ENQUIRE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has designated a juvenile detention center in Newport as the sole facility for girls in the state following riots at centers in Adair and Warren counties. Beshear has also designated juvenile detention centers in Adair, Warren and Fayette counties as high-security facilities...
Fox 19
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
Fox 19
1 dead, 4 hurt in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 35-year-old Aberdeen woman was killed and four others including two juveniles were hurt in a Brown County crash late Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Brown County Coroner pronounced Kayla Prather dead at the scene on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush...
Fox 19
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cleves woman was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving more than four times the legal limit to drink and drive when she crashed her minivan with five girls inside, court records show. Melissa Frampton, 40, of Cleves, blew 0.369 when Green Township police tested...
Fox 19
$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
Fox 19
Citygate Church gives 550 bikes, 600 toys to Tri-State children
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Citygate Church is spreading holiday cheer this season by giving toys and bikes to families in need for their annual Toy and Bike Giveaway Sunday. The church hosted the event at both Lebanon and Forest Park locations. Citygate says they understand that the past couple of years have...
Fox 19
Dog shot multiple times gets adopted through SPCA
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A dog, who was shot multiple times, was adopted on Thursday, according to SPCA Cincinnati. Hope is a three-year-old female shepherd mix who also lost an eye. A local couple adopted the dog through SPCA Cincinnati’s pet adoption partnership with TQL Logistics. TQL partnered with SPCA Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
Fox 19
Tri-State veteran surprised with early Christmas gift
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community came together to give a veteran a surprise Christmas gift to honor everything he has done for our country. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Importance of preventative care for women
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An annual wellness exam is an essential part of keeping up with a woman’s gynecological health. In this 19 For a Cure, hear about the preventative care every woman should be seeking. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
Fox 19
Mom seeks justice against ex-boyfriend accused of killing 2-month-old
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a two-month-old who police think was killed by her father in May, wants her daughter’s story to be told as she begins her fight for justice. John Powers, 24, is in the process of being extradited to Butler County on murder and...
Fox 19
Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
Fox 19
New manufacturing facility promises economic growth for Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vacant site will be developed into a new manufacturing facility that will revitalize Bond Hill and create jobs. Cincinnati City Council approved plans Wednesday to create Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. light manufacturing and office facility where 100 full-time jobs will be created. The site...
Fox 19
Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on...
