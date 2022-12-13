ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati state investigates cybersecurity threat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati State Technical and Community College is investigating a cybersecurity incident that occurred in early November. Richard Curtis, a spokesperson with the school, said Monday that some of the students’ and employees’ information were accessed. It is unclear how the threat occurred. Curtis says they are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized after shooting in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Westwood Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called around 10:50 a.m. to Cora Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19 For a Cure: Specialized care

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-Health Women’s Services is dedicated to caring for all women at every stage of their lives. In this 19 For a Cure, Dan Wells talks with Peggy Kramer and Tri-Health physicians and specialists about their efforts to lead the market with comprehensive and specialized gynecological services.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kentucky juvenile detention center changes bring all female offenders to Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (ENQUIRE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has designated a juvenile detention center in Newport as the sole facility for girls in the state following riots at centers in Adair and Warren counties. Beshear has also designated juvenile detention centers in Adair, Warren and Fayette counties as high-security facilities...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 4 hurt in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 35-year-old Aberdeen woman was killed and four others including two juveniles were hurt in a Brown County crash late Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Brown County Coroner pronounced Kayla Prather dead at the scene on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Citygate Church gives 550 bikes, 600 toys to Tri-State children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Citygate Church is spreading holiday cheer this season by giving toys and bikes to families in need for their annual Toy and Bike Giveaway Sunday. The church hosted the event at both Lebanon and Forest Park locations. Citygate says they understand that the past couple of years have...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

Dog shot multiple times gets adopted through SPCA

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A dog, who was shot multiple times, was adopted on Thursday, according to SPCA Cincinnati. Hope is a three-year-old female shepherd mix who also lost an eye. A local couple adopted the dog through SPCA Cincinnati’s pet adoption partnership with TQL Logistics. TQL partnered with SPCA Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State veteran surprised with early Christmas gift

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community came together to give a veteran a surprise Christmas gift to honor everything he has done for our country. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19 For a Cure: Importance of preventative care for women

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An annual wellness exam is an essential part of keeping up with a woman’s gynecological health. In this 19 For a Cure, hear about the preventative care every woman should be seeking. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New manufacturing facility promises economic growth for Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vacant site will be developed into a new manufacturing facility that will revitalize Bond Hill and create jobs. Cincinnati City Council approved plans Wednesday to create Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. light manufacturing and office facility where 100 full-time jobs will be created. The site...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

