Grow Your Tummy Three Sizes With Whobilicious Holiday Treats for Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood

We no longer have to beg for more "Barbie" footage — the first teaser has arrived. That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."

3 DAYS AGO