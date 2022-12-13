Grow Your Tummy Three Sizes With Whobilicious Holiday Treats for Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
From ‘Elf' to ‘Home Alone', These Are the 10 Highest Grossing Christmas Movies Ever and Where to Watch Them
Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, with premiering this holiday season alone. But some entries in the crowded category have been big enough to become box-office hits in their own right, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars on their way to becoming timeless classics. Since the turn of the...
See Margot Robbie's Fantastic ‘Barbie' Transformation in Teaser Trailer
We no longer have to beg for more "Barbie" footage — the first teaser has arrived. That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral ‘Wednesday' Dance Came to Be
Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
‘White Lotus' Fans Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past
He left Disney and checked into the "White Lotus." Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On "White Lotus," DiMarco plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a family trip with his father Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), but it was only a decade ago that he starred in the Disney movie "Radio Rebel" with Debby Ryan.
