Conway, SC

247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina

Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Linebacker de-commits from Huskers

It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers

The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon in seismic recruiting win

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn

After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Commitment Analysis: Close up look at new UCLA QB commit Dante Moore

247Sports takes a look at what UCLA is getting in their new QB commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore…. Recruiting: In one of the bigger recruiting shockers in recent memory, UCLA was able to flip Moore, who had been a solid commitment to Oregon since July. This wasn’t a case where UCLA was a close runner up when Moore initially committed and stayed on him throughout the process. They were never really in it for him at all, not in his top five and probably not even in his top 10 at the time he announced for the Ducks. Moore took a surprise official visit to Westwood last weekend shocked a lot of people but again, the buzz after the visit was Oregon was still in a good spot. Moments ago, Moore decided UCLA was home for him and flipped his commitment to the Bruins. There were obviously multiple factors that went in to this but we know the opportunity to compete for playing time right away and be developed by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were two that stood out for Moore and his inner circle. We also know Moore is very comfortable in Southern California and has visited multiples times including the Elite 11 over the summer and he also checked out USC prior to his junior season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Top 12 uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning

Signing Day 2022 commences Wednesday with the start of the early signing period, college football's most important week of the recruiting calendar. Recent additions to the transfer portal and last-minute visits have kept coaching staffs busy as programs race to the finish line in the talent acquisition phase of the season. There are three five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal

Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

UCLA Reels in the Big One: Five-Star QB Dante Moore is a Bruin

On Monday, five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced that he’ll be playing his college football at UCLA, flipping his commitment from the Oregon Ducks. It’s one of the most profound commitments, and recruitments, UCLA has had in the modern recruiting era, and Moore is easily the biggest recruit that UCLA has picked up under head coach Chip Kelly. He’s a five-star, elite talent, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the country. He’s a (slightly) higher rated prospect than Josh Rosen was, and the most highly rated quarterback that UCLA has landed since modern recruiting services became a thing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season

Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record

It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

