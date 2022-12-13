Read full article on original website
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
UCLA flips 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon in seismic recruiting win
Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
247Sports
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn
After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
Commitment Analysis: Close up look at new UCLA QB commit Dante Moore
247Sports takes a look at what UCLA is getting in their new QB commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore…. Recruiting: In one of the bigger recruiting shockers in recent memory, UCLA was able to flip Moore, who had been a solid commitment to Oregon since July. This wasn’t a case where UCLA was a close runner up when Moore initially committed and stayed on him throughout the process. They were never really in it for him at all, not in his top five and probably not even in his top 10 at the time he announced for the Ducks. Moore took a surprise official visit to Westwood last weekend shocked a lot of people but again, the buzz after the visit was Oregon was still in a good spot. Moments ago, Moore decided UCLA was home for him and flipped his commitment to the Bruins. There were obviously multiple factors that went in to this but we know the opportunity to compete for playing time right away and be developed by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were two that stood out for Moore and his inner circle. We also know Moore is very comfortable in Southern California and has visited multiples times including the Elite 11 over the summer and he also checked out USC prior to his junior season.
Signing Day 2022: Top 12 uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning
Signing Day 2022 commences Wednesday with the start of the early signing period, college football's most important week of the recruiting calendar. Recent additions to the transfer portal and last-minute visits have kept coaching staffs busy as programs race to the finish line in the talent acquisition phase of the season. There are three five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted.
Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal
Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
UCLA Reels in the Big One: Five-Star QB Dante Moore is a Bruin
On Monday, five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced that he’ll be playing his college football at UCLA, flipping his commitment from the Oregon Ducks. It’s one of the most profound commitments, and recruitments, UCLA has had in the modern recruiting era, and Moore is easily the biggest recruit that UCLA has picked up under head coach Chip Kelly. He’s a five-star, elite talent, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the country. He’s a (slightly) higher rated prospect than Josh Rosen was, and the most highly rated quarterback that UCLA has landed since modern recruiting services became a thing.
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season
Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record
It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
