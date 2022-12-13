ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Latke and Shop event brings the community together for Hanukkah festivities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the community of Longmeadow held a latke and Shop event Sunday. The event took place at the Congregation B’Nai Torah on Eunice Street. It included a pre-Hanukkah celebration, latkes, and then a shopping trip to buy gifts for Baystate Children’s Hospital Patients.
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18

A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
‘Super Saturday’ rush is on ahead of Christmas

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, as they gear up for the last Saturday before Christmas, also known as ‘Super Saturday’. “My family. I’m getting them Christmas presents,” says Emma Dragon, from Easthampton. Western Mass News stopped by...
Holiday shipping deadlines loom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The next couple of days could be your last chance to make sure your holidays gifts get to your destination before Christmas. People at the Chicopee Post Office tell Western Mass News they have a tendency to wait until the last minute to ship their holiday gifts.
Dry start to the week; powerful storm likely ahead of Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain brisk and chilly with temperatures in the 30′s. Wind gusts up to 20-25mph out of the Northwest will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. We look to remain dry through this afternoon, but with quite a few clouds around. In fact, we stay dry through Thursday, but tomorrow and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies along with less wind and seasonable temperatures. However, we are watching the potential for a powerful storm that will affect much the eastern United States ahead of Christmas.
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire. According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.” The cause of the fire is unknown. “Upon arrival we had fire on the...
Two people found dead in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together

Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street

