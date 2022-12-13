SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain brisk and chilly with temperatures in the 30′s. Wind gusts up to 20-25mph out of the Northwest will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. We look to remain dry through this afternoon, but with quite a few clouds around. In fact, we stay dry through Thursday, but tomorrow and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies along with less wind and seasonable temperatures. However, we are watching the potential for a powerful storm that will affect much the eastern United States ahead of Christmas.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO