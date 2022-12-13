ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

changenow
5d ago

Let's also put their full time wages for part time job on the ballot, and let the people decide if they should make that amount of money and when they should get a raise in pay and how much.

CBS Baltimore

State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center

BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore activists ask for less violence in 2023 after 5-year stats show more than 1,600 homicides

BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists is asking Baltimore residents to make a New Year's Resolution to stop the violence.There have been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore every year since 2015, according to the Baltimore Police Department.Overall, at least 1,647 people have been murdered in Baltimore over the past five years, police said.That's why The Tendea Family wants city residents to start off the new year by making a change.The Tendea Family meets every week to hold a community discussion about how to stop the violence.This week, with only two weeks left in 2022, this group of activists is highlighting the number of people lost over that five-year period and challenging others to make 2023 a less violent year.That is so that "us as citizens in Baltimore City have to evaluate the actions and inactions we've taken to either benefit our community or destroy our community," Elijah Miles, the chairman of The Tendea Family, said.The anti-violence organization holds community discussions at the Eubie Blake Center on North Howard Street every Sunday at 5 p.m.Anyone who wants to join their mission is welcome to attend the discussions.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore County Will Pay Baltimore City $3 Million To Settle Water Bill Dispute

Baltimore County will pay Baltimore City $3 million to settle an ongoing dispute over water services from fiscal years 2014 through 2018, Lisa Robinson reports for WBAL TV-11. Baltimore City and Baltimore County share the same drinking water and sewer systems, though city residents were charged more for their use of those systems than residents in parts of the county during the time period.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents say city won't pay for sinkhole damage as it prepares to reopen North Avenue

BALTIMORE -- City officials are preparing to reopen a part of North Avenue that has been off-limits following the development of a large sinkhole, according to the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.The stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue will reopen on Monday, the mayor's staff said in a press statement issued on Sunday.That section of the roadway will be available for public use starting at 5 a.m., staff said.But the dedicated westbound bus and bike line between Homewood Avenue and Boone Street will remain closed while utility and roadway restoration work continue, according to the office of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

