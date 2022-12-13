Read full article on original website
Let's also put their full time wages for part time job on the ballot, and let the people decide if they should make that amount of money and when they should get a raise in pay and how much.
Local critic weighs in on Councilman Dorsey's attempt to repeal term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite overwhelming support from voters, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey continues to push to repeal term limits. If 72 % of voters approved Question K, why aren't you listening to your constituents?. Do you refuse to accept the voice of the people?. Are you willing to...
Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire
In a rarity, no member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee has applied for the District 14 vacancy. The post Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Questionable timing of City Council President Nick Mosby's tribute to celebrate Marilyn
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the last year, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been filmed countless time, hanging her head walking in and out of city buildings in preparation for her federal perjury trial. But Thursday, her chin was up inside City Hall, with City Council voting...
Mayor Scott give himself grade of 'b-minus' in crime prevention in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — “It sure seems like Baltimore’s public schools are not the only ones engaging in grade inflation if you are giving yourself a b, after a record-breaking year of violence in Baltimore again.”. Former federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah once ran for the office Brandon Scott...
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's push to honor wife under scrutiny
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has pushed a council resolution recognizing his wife, city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby for what he calls, "distinguished service to Baltimore." It's another Mosby move under scrutiny. It's an honor given to no other city state's attorney over past decades...
PHOTOS: Governor-Elect Wes Moore tours Government House with Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, his wife, Dawn, and their children to Government House in Annapolis today. Gov. Hogan is leaving office after two terms. Moore won the election in November, beating Republican Dan Cox.
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center
BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
Baltimore activists ask for less violence in 2023 after 5-year stats show more than 1,600 homicides
BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists is asking Baltimore residents to make a New Year's Resolution to stop the violence.There have been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore every year since 2015, according to the Baltimore Police Department.Overall, at least 1,647 people have been murdered in Baltimore over the past five years, police said.That's why The Tendea Family wants city residents to start off the new year by making a change.The Tendea Family meets every week to hold a community discussion about how to stop the violence.This week, with only two weeks left in 2022, this group of activists is highlighting the number of people lost over that five-year period and challenging others to make 2023 a less violent year.That is so that "us as citizens in Baltimore City have to evaluate the actions and inactions we've taken to either benefit our community or destroy our community," Elijah Miles, the chairman of The Tendea Family, said.The anti-violence organization holds community discussions at the Eubie Blake Center on North Howard Street every Sunday at 5 p.m.Anyone who wants to join their mission is welcome to attend the discussions.
Tendea Family continues to have community conversations to combat violence
The gun violence in Baltimore City has become a trend and more people's lives are becoming hashtags, but the Tendea Family is hoping conversation will promote change.
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
Baltimore County Will Pay Baltimore City $3 Million To Settle Water Bill Dispute
Baltimore County will pay Baltimore City $3 million to settle an ongoing dispute over water services from fiscal years 2014 through 2018, Lisa Robinson reports for WBAL TV-11. Baltimore City and Baltimore County share the same drinking water and sewer systems, though city residents were charged more for their use of those systems than residents in parts of the county during the time period.
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
A $1,000 Bonus Will be Heading Towards Maryland teachers in Four Days
This week, Christmas came so early for the staff of Maryland school districts as they are set to receive a one-time direct bonus. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is giving its employees a bonus of $1,000 on Friday, intended as an Employee Appreciation Bonus that received the full backing of the Board of Education.
Baltimore residents say city won't pay for sinkhole damage as it prepares to reopen North Avenue
BALTIMORE -- City officials are preparing to reopen a part of North Avenue that has been off-limits following the development of a large sinkhole, according to the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.The stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue will reopen on Monday, the mayor's staff said in a press statement issued on Sunday.That section of the roadway will be available for public use starting at 5 a.m., staff said.But the dedicated westbound bus and bike line between Homewood Avenue and Boone Street will remain closed while utility and roadway restoration work continue, according to the office of...
Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University
BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
