Netflix launched its ad-supported tier of its service just a few weeks ago. And it looks like it is already not doing as well as Netflix had hoped. Analysts had pegged this new tier as bringing in as much as $5.5 billion in additional revenue. However, a report out of Digiday this week shows that Netflix is not meeting expectations and is now starting to refund advertisers, since they were unable to deliver the promised impressions.

2 DAYS AGO