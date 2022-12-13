Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Amazon's Prime Video is getting a God Of War TV series
A God Of War TV show is officially going to be developed at Amazon following months of rumors, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Amazon even has some big talent on board to head up the project. Joint creators of The Expanse, Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, along with the showrunner for Amazon’s Wheel Of Time series Rafe Judkins, will be adapting the popular game franchise for the TV screen. In addition to Ostby, Fergus, and Judkins, Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Balrog (creative director for the 2018 game) is also on board.
Android Headlines
Netflix overpromised and is now refunding advertisers
Netflix launched its ad-supported tier of its service just a few weeks ago. And it looks like it is already not doing as well as Netflix had hoped. Analysts had pegged this new tier as bringing in as much as $5.5 billion in additional revenue. However, a report out of Digiday this week shows that Netflix is not meeting expectations and is now starting to refund advertisers, since they were unable to deliver the promised impressions.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Android Headlines
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases Fall 2023 for PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 finally has a release date. Although, not an exact one. Perhaps it’s better described as a release window, since the general timeframe has been confirmed but an actual date has not. Either way, players now have an idea of when they’ll be able to play.
Android Headlines
Yakuza, Far Cry & more join the PlayStation Plus game catalog
Sony is adding some excellent titles to the game catalog for PlayStation Plus members this month, including games in the Yakuza and Far Cry series. In fact there’s plenty of both franchises being added to the catalog for December. Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which has been a top PS5...
Android Headlines
Get Netflix for free when you sign up for Verizon's +Play beta
Verizon is giving its customers free access to a premium Netflix subscription if they join the +Play beta. It’s a deal worth considering if you’re already a Verizon subscriber, especially if you enjoy your streaming services. Though, there is kind of a catch to it. As is to be expected since Verizon wouldn’t just hand you free stuff for nothing in return.
Android Headlines
Marvel's Midnight Suns & more join GeForce NOW this week
Marvel’s Midnight Suns released this month to some glowing reviews, and this week it’s joining the GeForce NOW roster so there’s even more ways to enjoy it. If you haven’t played the game, no spoilers here. But just know that it’s a mix of XCOM and a sort of RPG card battler. Combat animations are intensely exciting, and there’s some great story beats.
Android Headlines
Twitter is shutting down Revue, its newsletter platform
Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter platform it acquired in January last year. The service will no longer be accessible from January 18, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted,” the official press release states. The company has also notified users about this via email.
Android Headlines
Check out the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle early
If you take a look at the gallery below the article, you’ll see the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle. Shop Disney India has already listed the product online, providing us with a look at the product. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle is coming on December 17. For those of...
Android Headlines
Multiple games from Epic will be losing online play soon
Epic today has announced that numerous games from its library of titles will be losing access to online play and features. That’s because it’ll be shutting down the servers and turning off services for those games. The good news for fans of Epic’s games is that this is really just for its older titles. Games that likely have had a massive decrease in player count over the years because of the fact that they’re older. This includes games like Rock Band 1 -3, Unreal Gold, Unreal Tournament 3 and more.
Android Headlines
Twitter might force users to personalize their ads
According to Platformer, Twitter is working on a new plan to save its ad business by forcing users to opt in to personalized ads. This might be a part of Elon Musk’s plan to make up for the losses after he announced the company is losing $4 million a day.
Android Headlines
The impressive Tidal DJ session feature is now in its testing phase
The new Tidal DJ session feature has become available exclusively for users on the $20 HiFi Plus payment tier. This feature, which is now in its testing phase, lets users play music for others. With this, a user can share their curated playlists or songs with other users on the platform.
Android Headlines
The next Tomb Raider game is being published by Amazon Games
Amazon Games has announced a partnership with Crystal Dynamics to develop and publish the next Tomb Raider game. Making this Amazon’s biggest title yet. Though admittedly that isn’t too hard of a goal to reach seeing as Amazon only has a few games under its belt. Still, it’s a big pull for Amazon.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will not launch on December 17 after all
Yesterday, OnePlus announced a new press event for December 17. At first, it seemed like the OnePlus 11 will launch during it, but that won’t be the case, it seems. That event seems to be reserved for the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition. The OnePlus 11 probably won’t launch on...
Android Headlines
YouTube is testing the "Add to Queue" feature on Android & iOS
YouTube has recently announced that it is testing a new feature called “Add To Queue” for its Android and iOS app users. This feature was already available on the YouTube website and allows users to add videos to a queue that they can watch later, making it easier to plan out their YouTube viewing sessions.
Android Headlines
Mastodon traffic exploded nearly 600% in November
Mastodon, the social media platform that has emerged as a popular alternative to Twitter, is flying high. A quick search on Similarweb shows that traffic to Mastodon exploded a staggering 588.5% in November. Similarweb reports 9.5 million total visits to the platform last month, up from 1.4 million in October.
Android Headlines
You'll soon see horizontal videos on TikTok
What’s one thing that people know TikTok for? Vertical scrolling videos. This is the trend that other companies such as Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube have been following. However, as if it isn’t already a huge competition to YouTube, TikTok is currently testing out horizontal videos on its platform.
Android Headlines
The new Android 13 photo picker is coming to more apps
We’ve all been waiting for Google to release its new system photo picker to more apps for a while, and looks like the day is coming. According to Android Police, several first-party and third-party apps will be compatible with this new Android 13 photo picker. What is this new...
