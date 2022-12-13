ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

i100rocks.com

Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Harford delays water rate increase

HARFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is holding off on increasing water rates. Harford is delaying the raise for six months, to let repairs be made and complaints be heard. A public meeting was recently held, some residents reported broken valves and meters. Town Supervisor Michelle Morse...
HARFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted

UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County to accept terrorism protection funding

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State funding is on the way to help Tompkins County fight terrorism. Nearly $100,000 is coming from the State Homeland Security Program. Officials say the money will improve protections against terrorism, and help the county prepare for emergencies. Legislators plan to accept the funding next...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Search committee in Tompkins County Legislative District 3 choose candidate to fill vacancy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A candidate to fill a seat in the Tompkins County Legislature is chosen. A search committee of Democratic residents from the 3rd Legislative District unanimously selected former Tompkins County Public Library Director Susan Currie as its Democratic candidate. Currie, a South Hill resident for more than 30 years, was the director of the Tompkins County Public Library from 2009 until her retirement in 2017, though she returned for four months in 2021 as interim director to aid the library during pandemic recovery. During her time at the library, she closed a $750,000 deficit caused by the 2008 recession and expanded services. Additionally, Currie is a long-time local volunteer, having spent time on the United Way board of directors and advisory councils for the Sciencenter and the county historical commission.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Alderperson Brock Responds to City Ethics Investigation

On May 4, 2022, I submitted to the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) a request asking a pivotal question – given the conduct of Former Mayor Svante Myrick, the Center for Policing Equity (CPE), the People for the American Way (PFAW), and the undisclosed third-party funding of City working group co-chairs and members – “can the report Implementing the City of Ithaca’s New Public Safety Agency, produced by the working group with assistance from the Center for Policing Equity, and incorporating the Report on Patrol Staffing and Deployment produced by Matrix Consulting, be deemed impartial, unbiased, and appropriate for recommending legislative changes in accordance with County and City Ethics Codes”?
i100rocks.com

City of Ithaca braces for snow, reminds residents about odd/even parking

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With a snowstorm on tap, the City of Ithaca is reminding residents about parking. Odd/even parking is in effect until further notice. Parking is enforced from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. You must park your vehicles on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered calendar days, as well as the odd side on odd days. Parking on the wrong side hinders snow removal and may result in a ticket.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building

A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
BINGHAMTON, NY

