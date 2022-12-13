ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A candidate to fill a seat in the Tompkins County Legislature is chosen. A search committee of Democratic residents from the 3rd Legislative District unanimously selected former Tompkins County Public Library Director Susan Currie as its Democratic candidate. Currie, a South Hill resident for more than 30 years, was the director of the Tompkins County Public Library from 2009 until her retirement in 2017, though she returned for four months in 2021 as interim director to aid the library during pandemic recovery. During her time at the library, she closed a $750,000 deficit caused by the 2008 recession and expanded services. Additionally, Currie is a long-time local volunteer, having spent time on the United Way board of directors and advisory councils for the Sciencenter and the county historical commission.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO