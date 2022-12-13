Read full article on original website
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
Harford delays water rate increase
HARFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is holding off on increasing water rates. Harford is delaying the raise for six months, to let repairs be made and complaints be heard. A public meeting was recently held, some residents reported broken valves and meters. Town Supervisor Michelle Morse...
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
Tompkins County to accept terrorism protection funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State funding is on the way to help Tompkins County fight terrorism. Nearly $100,000 is coming from the State Homeland Security Program. Officials say the money will improve protections against terrorism, and help the county prepare for emergencies. Legislators plan to accept the funding next...
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
Search committee in Tompkins County Legislative District 3 choose candidate to fill vacancy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A candidate to fill a seat in the Tompkins County Legislature is chosen. A search committee of Democratic residents from the 3rd Legislative District unanimously selected former Tompkins County Public Library Director Susan Currie as its Democratic candidate. Currie, a South Hill resident for more than 30 years, was the director of the Tompkins County Public Library from 2009 until her retirement in 2017, though she returned for four months in 2021 as interim director to aid the library during pandemic recovery. During her time at the library, she closed a $750,000 deficit caused by the 2008 recession and expanded services. Additionally, Currie is a long-time local volunteer, having spent time on the United Way board of directors and advisory councils for the Sciencenter and the county historical commission.
Tioga County Legislature approves ’23 budget, mourns loss of colleague
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) —Tioga County’s 2023 budget has been approved. The Tioga County Legislature voted Tuesday in favor of a $99 million budget. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey tells WHCU taxes will not increase in the new year. Meantime, a recent death of a Tioga County legislator means a...
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
Alderperson Brock Responds to City Ethics Investigation
On May 4, 2022, I submitted to the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) a request asking a pivotal question – given the conduct of Former Mayor Svante Myrick, the Center for Policing Equity (CPE), the People for the American Way (PFAW), and the undisclosed third-party funding of City working group co-chairs and members – “can the report Implementing the City of Ithaca’s New Public Safety Agency, produced by the working group with assistance from the Center for Policing Equity, and incorporating the Report on Patrol Staffing and Deployment produced by Matrix Consulting, be deemed impartial, unbiased, and appropriate for recommending legislative changes in accordance with County and City Ethics Codes”?
City of Ithaca braces for snow, reminds residents about odd/even parking
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With a snowstorm on tap, the City of Ithaca is reminding residents about parking. Odd/even parking is in effect until further notice. Parking is enforced from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. You must park your vehicles on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered calendar days, as well as the odd side on odd days. Parking on the wrong side hinders snow removal and may result in a ticket.
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
