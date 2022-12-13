Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin meets generals as Russian missiles pound cities
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his military chiefs on the same day his forces launched another wave of missiles at Ukraine's infrastructure. Mr Putin spent most of Friday at the headquarters of the "special military operation" discussing ideas for what Russia's next move should be. It comes as some...
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
BBC
Poland grenade incident: Police chief confirms unusual Ukrainian gift
Poland's highest ranking police officer has confirmed to local media that he accidentally set off a grenade launcher given to him as a gift by Ukraine. Jaroslaw Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. A civilian member of staff was also hurt. General...
BBC
Vatican defrocks pro-Trump priest activist for anti-abortion posts
The Vatican has defrocked a US-based priest for "blasphemous" social media posts and activism in support of former President Donald Trump. A letter to US bishops from the Vatican's US ambassador accused the priest, Frank Pavone, of "persistent disobedience". In 2016, Mr Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Peru protests: Ministers quit as death toll mounts
Two government ministers have quit their posts in Peru after days of sometimes violent protests over the impeachment of the former president. Officials say eight more people died on Thursday during clashes between the army and supporters of Pedro Castillo. Meanwhile, thousands of tourists are trapped in the city of...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon feels 'pity for men like Jeremy Clarkson'
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she feels “pity” for men like Jeremy Clarkson and warned that “words have consequences”. It comes after his comments about Meghan Markle in a column for The Sun newspaper. He said he hated the Duchess of Sussex “not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West”.
BBC
Joe Kennedy III confirmed as US special envoy to Northern Ireland
Joe Kennedy III has been confirmed as the new United States special envoy to Northern Ireland. Mr Kennedy will focus on economic development and closer ties and not political issues such as Brexit or the Northern Ireland Protocol. The US State Department said he would concentrate on "advancing economic development...
BBC
Capitol riot: Committee to seek charges for Trump - reports
The congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot will reportedly recommend three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives select committee will seek an unprecedented charge of insurrection against a former US president, according to US media. The panel is expected to publish its final report...
BBC
Christian nationalists - wanting to put God into US government
New battle lines are being drawn in the US by a right-wing Christian movement set on what it sees as its divine mission - to spread its beliefs and messages using political power. So what is Christian nationalism and why is it flourishing now?. Thousands of people hungry for an...
