Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Tillamook one day after burglary, vehicle theft in Garibaldi
TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning for burglary and vehicle theft, according to the Tillamook Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., authorities responded to the Sheridan Square Senior Apartments, at 895 3rd Street, on the report of a suspicious man sleeping in a chair in the hallway. Officers arrived and found Edward Don Merrill, who was not a resident of the apartment complex.
Portland traffic stop yields felon, loaded AR-15, body armor
A 43-year-old felon was arrested during a Portland traffic stop with a fully-loaded AR-15 and body armor, police said Saturday.
Fire engulfs Ford van, damages power lines in Portland
A spectacular fire consumed a Ford van in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
kptv.com
Gresham homeowner frustrated after holding ‘squatters’ at gunpoint at his vacant home
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A homeowner said “it’s crazy” after he had to hold squatters in his vacant home at gunpoint until the police arrived. FOX 12 first brought you this story when police responded last week. The homeowner said this isn’t the first time he’s...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 9 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.
kptv.com
Officer shoots armed man after reports of threats in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is injured after being shot by a Kelso police officer early Sunday morning. The Kelso Police Department said just before midnight Sunday, the Longview Police Department responded to a man with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was threatening himself, his wife and children. The Kelso Police Department was called in as mutual aid. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and a Kelso officer shot him.
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
Parents scramble to find Amoxicillin as shortage expected to last months. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Andrea Salinas. Portland area Starbucks employees participating in 3-day strike. This strike is part of baristas’ effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison...
kptv.com
Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation
A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Man working on car struck by semi-truck on Marquam Bridge; northbound lanes closed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a semi-truck on the Marquam Bridge early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to a crash on northbound Interstate 5, on the Marquam...
kptv.com
Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City. The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a...
