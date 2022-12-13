ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Man arrested in Tillamook one day after burglary, vehicle theft in Garibaldi

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning for burglary and vehicle theft, according to the Tillamook Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., authorities responded to the Sheridan Square Senior Apartments, at 895 3rd Street, on the report of a suspicious man sleeping in a chair in the hallway. Officers arrived and found Edward Don Merrill, who was not a resident of the apartment complex.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 9 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Officer shoots armed man after reports of threats in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is injured after being shot by a Kelso police officer early Sunday morning. The Kelso Police Department said just before midnight Sunday, the Longview Police Department responded to a man with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was threatening himself, his wife and children. The Kelso Police Department was called in as mutual aid. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and a Kelso officer shot him.
LONGVIEW, WA
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
