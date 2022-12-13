ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How you can prepare for severe weather in Mississippi

By Morgan Gill
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8soj_0jhUxvRZ00

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With the threat of severe weather into the overnight hours and on Wednesday, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging Mississippians to take the storm threat seriously.

MEMA public information officer Allie Jasper said Mississippians could see tornadoes, hail and flash flooding on Wednesday, December 14.

LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14

“Go ahead and have your safe spot picked out. Prepare ahead of time for your kids, who may be in school or you may be in the office. Know where that safe spot is, as well. Just get prepared to react when that weather comes,” Jasper said.

MEMA officials said neighbors should have an emergency kit ready, which should include water, food, a flashlight, medications, a phone charger, and important documents.

Neighbors are also encouraged to have multiple ways to receive warnings about the storms, including wireless emergency alerts on their phones, a NOAA weather radio or weather apps.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News and Weather app on the Apple or Google Play stores.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

