Graves County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Two men charged with delivering drugs, endangering child welfare in Scott City, Missouri

SCOTT CITY, MO — Two Scott City, Missouri, men face drug charges after police say a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine and other drugs in their home. The Scott City Police Department says officers served a search warrant around 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a home on James Street. The police department says officers found multiple baggies of meth, as well as small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Benton, Ky. man arrested in case of armed burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit Burglary 1st Degree. 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was taken into custody and lodged in the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order,...
BENTON, KY
KFVS12

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SCOTT CITY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray

MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
MURRAY, KY
WSMV

Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
CERULEAN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court

CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating armed robbery at Martin, Tennessee, home

MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault at a home in Martin, Tennessee. An incident report the Martin Police Department shared with Local 6 says an officer responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check.
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother

PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
PADUCAH, KY
fox13memphis.com

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister

Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Recognized for Patrol Work

An Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been recognized for his patrol work. Landon Kelly was recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, for his efforts in speed enforcement for the 2022 year. Sheriff’s Office reports said Investigator Kelly put in many hours outside of his normal investigative duties,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Christmas Cops: Paducah police to take 55-60 kids Christmas shopping

PADUCAH — Approximately 22 local families are going to be treated to a full day of fun on Saturday, including Christmas shopping, lunch, and grocery shopping. It's all thanks to the Christmas Cops program, which is now in its 36th year. According to a Friday release, the fun begins...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Names Employees Of Year

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently held its employee Christmas party and recognized multiple employees with awards voted on by the department. Correctional Officer of the Year : Hunter Craddock. Civilian of the Year : Lindsay Maddox.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday

MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
MARTIN, TN
dctribalmedia.com

Gun Shootings in Dyersburg

On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
DYERSBURG, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of injury crashes in Murray send three to hospital

A pair of injury crashes in Murray this week sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving on Poplar when a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers attempted to cross on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. Both drivers were taken to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
MURRAY, KY

