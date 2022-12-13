Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Two men charged with delivering drugs, endangering child welfare in Scott City, Missouri
SCOTT CITY, MO — Two Scott City, Missouri, men face drug charges after police say a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine and other drugs in their home. The Scott City Police Department says officers served a search warrant around 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a home on James Street. The police department says officers found multiple baggies of meth, as well as small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in case of armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department made an arrest and charged a man with Facilitation to Commit Burglary 1st Degree. 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was taken into custody and lodged in the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order,...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant at Graves County Residence Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs and Guns
A raid on a Graves County residence resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs. Sheriff Jon Hayden reported the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Crump, of Pryorsburg. While serving the search warrant, deputies recovered a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen in the Wingo area in...
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Martin, Tennessee, home
MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault at a home in Martin, Tennessee. An incident report the Martin Police Department shared with Local 6 says an officer responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother
PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
fox13memphis.com
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister
Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Recognized for Patrol Work
An Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been recognized for his patrol work. Landon Kelly was recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, for his efforts in speed enforcement for the 2022 year. Sheriff’s Office reports said Investigator Kelly put in many hours outside of his normal investigative duties,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas Cops: Paducah police to take 55-60 kids Christmas shopping
PADUCAH — Approximately 22 local families are going to be treated to a full day of fun on Saturday, including Christmas shopping, lunch, and grocery shopping. It's all thanks to the Christmas Cops program, which is now in its 36th year. According to a Friday release, the fun begins...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Names Employees Of Year
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently held its employee Christmas party and recognized multiple employees with awards voted on by the department. Correctional Officer of the Year : Hunter Craddock. Civilian of the Year : Lindsay Maddox.
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
dctribalmedia.com
Gun Shootings in Dyersburg
On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of injury crashes in Murray send three to hospital
A pair of injury crashes in Murray this week sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving on Poplar when a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers attempted to cross on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. Both drivers were taken to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
