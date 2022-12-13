ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman, boy

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police said Tuesday they have arrested a Rockford man in connection with the hit-and-run deaths of a woman and a child on the city’s South Side last year.

Tevin Gray, 27, faces two felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death, police said.

Gray was arrested Monday in Rockford, police said.

Gray was driving a Chevy Malibu recklessly and at high rate of speed around 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2021, when he crashed into a car, police said.

A woman in the second car, Selina Taylor, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four-month-old Sebastian Taylor, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A 12-year-old-boy was thrown from the car and taken to the Comer in critical condition, police told WFLD-TV .

It wasn’t clear how police linked Gray to the crash and whether Gray has an attorney who might comment on the allehgations against him.

