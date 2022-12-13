ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage City, KS

Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7Q2Z_0jhUxkyo00

OSAGE CITY ( KSNT ) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district.

USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more than 40% of the student body is currently absent from school due to a variety of illnesses. Hessong said the number had grown to 46% by Tuesday.

The reported illnesses include the flu, strep throat, RSV and a stomach virus. The loss of nearly half the student population, along with numerous staff members, prompted Hessong to make the decision.

“It’s kinda hard to have school when half the student body is gone,” Hessong said. “We decided it was in our best interest to shut down school for the remainder of the semester.”

The closure impacts the elementary, middle and high schools in USD 420. The school will open again on Jan. 3, 2023, according to Hessong.

Comments / 11

Abby M
4d ago

love how in the headline they make it sound like they shutdown the school for the rest of the year when it's actually only for a couple of weeks. The majority of the "shutdown" would have been Christmas break anyways...lol

4
Sonya Karpe
4d ago

That's a wise decision. Most schools are letting out for the remainder of the year anyways for Christmas break. They will only will be missing a couple days at most

2
Charles Torres
5d ago

That is a reasonable decision. I commend the school district for having the sense to make it in the face of possible criticism of those who have no qualifications or education to back their criticism. There will be some parents upset more for losing their daycare than concern for the well-being of the children. On return to school, masks, handwashing, distancing, disinfecting surfaces daily will help limit further spread. PARENTS, KEEP YOUR CHILD HOME WHEN THEY ARE SICK. Schools, do what you know is right and works, not what the ignorant think!

3
