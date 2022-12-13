ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bridgeport News: 4th Person Shot Today

Police said: “At 1813hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call reporting a male party got punched in the face and a possible weapon displayed on East Avenue. On-scene Bridgeport Police reports indicate no firearm was displayed and a male party was struck in the face following a verbal altercation. Medics were not needed and refused by the male party.”
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin

Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
Hamden resident dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden resident has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on North Street this afternoon. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found John Williams, a 37-year-old Hamden resident, in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. Williams was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital...
Man shot to death in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday afternoon in Hamden, according to police. John Williams was found dead inside a car in the area of 100 North St., according to authorities. He had been shot multiple times. Immediately afterward, Hamden police tried to stop a vehicle on Arch […]
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured

#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
