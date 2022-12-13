ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle opens up on learning from veteran PJ Tucker

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to come together as a team as they battle through a slew of injuries, but the one constant out on the floor has been veteran PJ Tucker. Philadelphia’s big free agency addition hasn’t done much in terms of stats, but he continues to do the little things.

Tucker is averaging just 3.4 points and 4.3 rebounds on the season, but his defense has been stout and he has done an ear that the others can talk into and learn from. Matisse Thybulle, who is an elite defender in his own right, is learning from Tucker on an everyday basis.

“He always says that he wishes we played more minutes together because he said there’s a lot that he sees and he’s able to point out to me,” said Thybulle. “Every opportunity he gets it feels like he’s saying something or like just like being a voice on the court for me.”

Tucker is one of the best in the league in being able to help out on a driver, but also be able to get back to his man and get a stop. He did a terrific job in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the season against Giannis Antetokounmpo while also helping keep Milwaukee out of the paint. He continues to be a guy the other Sixers can learn from and become better at their craft.

“His ability to play help side defense and still guard his man is probably some of the best in the league, like the best I’ve ever played with,” Thybulle added. “So learning from his example in that sense.”

It’s obvious that Tucker is continuing to make an impact on this team regardless of not stuffing a box score or anything like that. That is why Philadelphia brought him in here. He’s here to be that guy who does the little things and help the team win games. His impact figures to be felt more in the playoffs.

