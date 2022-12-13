The Conner Cougars and Cooper Jaguars boys basketball teams are not afraid to push the ball when they have the advantages. But in the halfcourt, they are both patient passing the ball around trying to find driving lanes and make things happen. When either team builds a lead, it really puts them in control as a result. In this key 33rd District seed game, that run came in the third quarter when the Cougars (2-3, 1-0) finished it with a 10-0 run to go up 42-29 on its way to a 55-42 win over the visiting Jaguars (3-4, 0-1).

HEBRON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO