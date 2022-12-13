Read full article on original website
Michael Monks saying goodbye to LINK and NKY
For the past dozen years I’ve written your stories. Now, I’m taking some time to write my own. Over the coming weeks, I’m packing up and heading westward to my new home, Los Angeles. Living in L.A. is something I have wanted to do for years. Decades...
SPONSORED: Innovation in cardiac surgery with Dr. Mario Castillo-Sang
Dr. Mario Castillo-Sang is a Cardiac Surgeon and Director of Mitral Valve and Heart Failure Surgery at the Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth. He sees patients in Edgewood. This article is provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Q: What does a cardiac surgeon do? When should people...
Ludlow will be seeing red in 2023 and beyond
Ludlow High School will soon be seeing red, not financially, but on their historic James Rigney Stadium football field. The High School announced their new football synthetic turf project will get underway in early 2023 with expected completion for July 1, just in time for the 2023 season to begin. It won’t be the standard green turf — the school chose instead to go with red to match the school’s color.
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
Saturday NKY HS hoops round-up: Campbell County girls edge Brossart
It was not a surprise the girls’ Crosstown Shootout game at Campbell County Middle School came down to the final shot. It did not go through the hoop allowing Campbell County (3-5, 1-0) to escape with a 39-37 victory over Bishop Brossart (4-3, 0-1) and earn a step up in 37th District seed play. The top seed in the three-team district will earn an automatic bid to the 10th Region Tournament.
Dayton, Bellevue EMS runs increase amid fire fighter shortage
Recruiting troubles continue to plague the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, even as the number of emergency service runs increased in the month of November, Fire Chief Christopher Adkins reported at this month’s Dayton and Bellevue city council meetings. “We’re too busy to keep hiring,” Adkins said when he summarized his...
Newport’s second half surge tops Ryle
When playing or watching Newport, a highlight-reel play above the rim is capable of happening at any given moment. The Wildcats used three dunks in a third quarter flurry to help carry them to a 54-44 victory over Ryle Saturday afternoon on Hall of Fame Day at the Newport gym.
Longtime Southgate council member honored at last city council meeting
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, has been declared Chris Robisch day in the City of Southgate. Robisch, who served the city for the last 22 years, was honored at his last meeting as a council member earlier this month. Robisch was honored at the Dec. 7 council meeting with a citation...
NEXT program trains high school students in entrepreneurship
Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. Square1 provides experiential learning opportunities and paid internships to students, allowing them to see firsthand how a small company...
Friday NKY HS boys basketball round-up: Conner uses third quarter run to beat Cooper in key 33rd District game
The Conner Cougars and Cooper Jaguars boys basketball teams are not afraid to push the ball when they have the advantages. But in the halfcourt, they are both patient passing the ball around trying to find driving lanes and make things happen. When either team builds a lead, it really puts them in control as a result. In this key 33rd District seed game, that run came in the third quarter when the Cougars (2-3, 1-0) finished it with a 10-0 run to go up 42-29 on its way to a 55-42 win over the visiting Jaguars (3-4, 0-1).
Southgate Mayor, council members sworn into office
Southgate officials elected in the Nov. 11 General Election were sworn into office at the Dec. 7 city council meeting. The new members sworn in will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2023. Campbell County District Court Judge Cameron Blau administered the oath of office at the meeting. Southgate Mayor...
