Kids spread holiday cheer at retirement village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas came early for one retirement home, as a group of children delivered gifts to those in need. Nine-year-old Henry Pierce and his younger sister Betsy made a Christmas card for their great-grandmother, who lives at the St. Bernards Village. The simple gesture started as just that: a small gift for a loved one. However, that small gesture quickly turned into a much bigger idea.
Church hosts toy giveaway for Christmas
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greater Vision Church held a toy giveaway on Saturday, December 17. The giveaway was part of as part of “A Greater Vision Christmas”, and it’s the second year the church has held the giveaway. “It’s something that we wanted to do to give...
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
Dec. 19: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. This is going to be a big weather week for Region 8! The top story may end up being how COLD it’s going to get before Christmas! We have a small disturbance today that may give us a few flurries or sprinkles, but we are not too worried about the impacts today.
Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on Saturday, Dec. 17. Moore served the community of Kennett as both a police officer and a firefighter for 30 years. It was a job his brother, Dean, said he was perfect for. “He loved...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church suspended
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
WORKING FOR YOU: Driving safe as cold weather approaches
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wintry weather will make its way into Arkansas soon and the roads will become a concern for drivers. Shawn Nance, Jonesboro Fire Battalion Chief, named one common denominator in accidents during wintry weather. “People don’t allow themselves enough time to get from point A to point...
Auto parts store contends with robbery on ‘Super Saturday’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Saturday before Christmas is always known to be busy for retail workers, but an auto parts store is having a more hectic day at their store. A robbery took place around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. at Advanced Auto Parts on Highland in Jonesboro. According...
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital. According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student in the Math and Science Magnet school brought gummies to school and shared them...
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Newport man sentenced to prison for possession of pipe bombs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Newport man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after he attempted to sell pipe bombs. According to a news release, 28-year-old Darius Balentine was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. He pled guilty to the incident in Aug. 2022.
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
Teen attempts to bite officer while resisting arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A teenager was arrested after Jonesboro police said she attempted to bite an officer while she resisted arrest at school. The incident occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Success Achievement Academy on Fisher Street. According to the initial incident report, officer...
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree child endangerment. Trumann police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Rose Brewer following a domestic dispute Saturday, Dec. 10, at a home on Jennifer Street. According to the initial incident report, Brewer and...
