NFL MVP Update: Jalen Hurts Can Lock Up MVP with Win vs. Cowboys

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the NFL MVP award during Week 15 with the best teams in the league holding serve, but what does that mean for the rest of the season?. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles held off the Chicago Bears on the road behind 300 yards through the air and three rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won in overtime against the Houston Texans behind 336 passing yards from their quarterback.
