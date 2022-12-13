Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Coal for Christmas: Three signs Manchin could deliver Democrats a big blow before 2024
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been a frustration for many Democrats as one of the deciding votes in the evenly split Senate, but he could deal the party more headaches before 2024. One of Manchin's allies in the Senate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), recently defected from the Democratic Party and...
'It's all in jeopardy': McCarthy says GOP opponents of House speaker bid have not budged
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned that the Republicans opposing his speakership bid have not budged, accusing the group of placing the party's ability to govern the next Congress "in jeopardy." McCarthy, who currently lacks the 218 votes necessary to secure the speaker's gavel next month, appeared to raise...
What House Republicans should and should not investigate
House Republicans will be entering a target-rich environment on Jan. 3. After two years of complete Democratic control over the White House and both chambers of Congress, there are many issues in desperate need of congressional oversight. That there are so many options, however, means Republicans should be selective in choosing which issues to target.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Exactly which restaurants are kicking out gay people, Mr. Biden?
For a president who was so adamantly opposed to spreading misinformation, Joe Biden certainly doesn't have any reservations about doing it himself. It's a recurring habit, especially when he wants to advance his political agenda. Such was the case last week at the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act.
Liberal Media Scream: Martha Radditz lets Biden off on border crisis
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a bizarre line of thinking about the historic border crisis from ABC’s Martha Raddatz, a trusted media voice who wants to shift the blame to Republicans. Hosting Sunday’s This Week, Raddatz suggested that since President Joe Biden never explicitly said that the...
Michigan senator received $55,600 from FTX employees before leading crypto bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, received at least $55,600 in donations this year from employees of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that declared bankruptcy after allegedly misusing client funds. Then, Stabenow, who as Agriculture Committee Chairwoman oversees the Commodities Future Trading Commission, a cryptocurrency regulator,...
Adam Schiff says 'sufficient evidence' to charge Trump ahead of final Jan. 6 public meeting
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said he believes there is “sufficient evidence” to charge former President Donald Trump for crimes in connection to last year’s riot at the Capitol. "I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal...
Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
Kari Lake demands Maricopa election officials be 'locked up,' continues to deny election loss
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for the election officials of Maricopa County to be “locked up” as she continues to deny last month's election result. While speaking at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix on Sunday, Lake defended her denial of the midterm election...
Ukraine's generals are showing more realism than their civilian masters
Given that Ukraine's performance in its war with Russia has exceeded everybody’s expectations, one would assume its military leadership would be feeling upbeat. The Russian military, which started President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in February with the expectation it would be over in a matter of weeks, has been rendered, if not a "paper tiger," certainly not a predatory cat.
‘Your brain is too small’: Elon Musk slams Adam Schiff in deleted tweet
Twitter chief Elon Musk slammed Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) brain size in a now-deleted tweet after the latter said Musk was not a “free speech absolutist” for temporarily suspending a handful of journalists from the platform. “Thankfully, you lose your chairmanship very soon. Your brain is too...
The legacy media failed in Loudoun
Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
No-shows: Dozens of lawmakers capitalize on final days of proxy voting
Dozens of members of Congress, including GOP representatives, are taking advantage of the final days of proxy voting before the new Republican majority pledges to do away with the pandemic-era practice in the new year. On Thursday, nearly one-fifth of representatives failed to show up to cast votes in person;...
