Related
KSLA
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday. A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station on Sunday, Dec. 18. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
KSLA
Caddo residents hope for resolution to persistent drilling problems
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Oil and natural gas is one of the leading industries in Louisiana in terms of economic impact, taxes paid and people employed. In Caddo Parish, some residents say drilling sites are getting closer and closer to their homes. It generates a sound described as a...
KSLA
Multiplex apartment gets heavy smoke, fire damage after blaze
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a fire at around 6:43 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard, between Thornhill and Fairfield Avenue. Officials say a home converted into a multiplex apartment caught fire. A neighbor called SFD after knocking...
KSLA
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
KSLA
Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Shreveport...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KSLA
Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Clanton Street at 1:33 p.m. for a house fire. When SFD arrived at the blaze, there was smoke and flames coming from the front, back, and sides of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through a front door, locate the source of the fire, and extinguish it.
KSLA
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Police...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
KSLA
$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it. The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 7:41 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark. Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700...
KSLA
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town
NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said. “A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area
New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
Comments / 1