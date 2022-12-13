Read full article on original website
MotoGP Attendance Numbers On The Rebound Throughout 2022 Season
The 2020s have been a wild time for MotoGP. While the global pandemic of course affected everyone, live events particularly took a beating. As different regions opened up and people began to gather in large numbers again, the crowds have returned. Take MotoGP races in 2022, which welcomed a total of 2,427,928 spectators over the course of the season (minus COTA, for which numbers are not available).
Race Replica Panigale V4s Celebrate Ducati's MotoGP And WSBK Titles
At the outset of the 2022 racing season, Ducati hadn’t raised the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) since 2011. The Bologna brand’s title drought in MotoGP spanned even more years, dating back to Casey Stoner’s imperious 2007 season. Both streaks abruptly ended by the close of the 2022 season, though, with Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia hoisting the Grand Prix trophy and Álvaro Bautista taking home the WSBK crown.
Honda Fields Tarran Mackenzie In World Supersport Return
After battling several injuries throughout the 2022 British Superbike season, defending champion Tarran Mackenzie ultimately relinquished his crown to Bradley Ray. While number 95 had to hand over the number 1 plate, he’ll be moving on to greener pastures in 2023. Returning to the world stage, Mackenzie will join the newly-formed MIE MS Racing Honda Team in the World Supersport (WSSP) championship.
Marc Marquez Considered Retirement Following Recent Injuries
Fortune hasn’t favored Marc Marquez during the last three MotoGP seasons. As if battling through four surgeries on his right arm weren’t enough, the 29-year-old rider also struggled through two bouts with diplopia (double vision). Marquez overcame his first diplopia diagnosis back in 2011. The condition returned following...
Pirelli Nation Road Race Program Continues Supporting Riders In 2023
Pirelli knows a thing or two about motorcycle race tires. The 150-year-old Italian brand has 121 years of tire manufacturing under its belt, experience that helped it become the sole supplier for both Formula One and the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). Pirelli proudly stands by its presence on the circuit, with slogans like “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” defining the brand’s identity.
2023 Dakar Rally: What's It Like To Race As A Privateer?
World Cup. Indy 500. Dakar Rally. Even if you don’t follow the sporting series that surround all three of these major sporting events, you’ve probably at least heard of them. There’s one thing the Dakar Rally has that the other two don’t, though—and it’s the fact that amateurs can, as long as they qualify, compete alongside the professional, factory-supported racers.
Yoshimura Suzuki Team Will Contest FIM Endurance World Championship In 2023
Back in July, 2022, Suzuki Motor Corporation dropped a shock announcement on the motorsport world. It said that at the end of 2022, it would completely pull its efforts from motorcycle racing, in all its forms. Recent championships, while great at the time, seemed to have no bearing on this outcome. The end, Suzuki said, was nigh—but thanks for all the memories.
Triumph Motorcycles India Opens Pre-Bookings For 2023 Street Triple 765
Earlier in November, 2022, Triumph dropped a bombshell when it revealed the 2023 Street Triple 765 range. The iconic British manufacturer has been producing the Street Triple for almost a decade-and-a-half now, and needless to say, the bike has gone through quite an evolution since hitting the market in the 2008 model year.
Voge Debuts The Valico 525 DSX Adventure Bike In Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin has been storming through the European market thanks to its premium sub-brand Voge. Encompassing nearly all categories of motorcycling, Vogue first entered the market with beginner-friendly naked and neo-retro machines. It then branched out to small to mid-capacity adventure bikes, before going in full-force in the premium segment, as evidenced by the 900DS unveiled at EICMA.
Yamaha Presents The Futuristic Augur Scooter In Taiwan
Yamaha has just released a striking new scooter specific to the Taiwanese market. It’s called the Augur, and it’s quite possibly the most futuristic model to come out of the Japanese manufacturer’s scooter lineup in recent years. It’s packing a lot of futuristic features, all of which are accentuated by its radical styling. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
