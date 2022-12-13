Read full article on original website
Cloquet City Hall, local church open for citizens affected by power outages
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cloquet City Hall and Our Savior’s Church in Cloquet will be open Friday night for citizens left without power. The City Hall basement will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 for anyone who needs to warm up, fill up water bottles, charge electronic devices, or shower.
Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region. During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports...
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Millston, Douglas County, Hayward
Cheese, please! Superior shop gives holiday cheese board tips - clipped version. Presents and parties are usually on the list during the holiday season, and those holiday parties need flashy food to get guests fed.
Duluth Salvation Army only halfway to Red Kettle goal, looking for bell ringers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army officials are worried about being able to raise enough money to meet their 2022 Red Kettle goal. Red kettles are not out on Sundays and the non-profit recently had to skip two donation days due to the snowstorm. Before the...
Chanukah Begins: Local celebration kicks off at Miller Hill Mall Sunday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the first night of a Chanukah, and leaders with the Chabad of Duluth held a special celebration at the Miller Hill Mall. The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. Sunday with the lighting of the first candle on a large menorah near the Essentia Health inside the mall.
Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
Lake Country Power working to restore service throughout weekend
COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) --Lake Country Power said they are working at maximum capacity this weekend to restore service to more than 3,000 members still. They said since Tuesday, service has been restored for more than 8,600 members. Crews still have nearly 300 separate outages to assess, repair and restore.
Northlanders honor their fallen soldiers ahead of the holidays
DULUTH, MN. -- “We get to lay wreaths for the people that we love, and they supported us through a lot of things, and they fought for our freedom,” 10-year-old Jacob Cornett, who laid a wreath down for his grandfather, said. After days of snow, those in the...
Feed the Birds: One local craft vendor’s inspiring story
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Whether it’s locally produced, hand-made, or home grown, craft vendors are popping up just about everywhere you look this holiday season. For many, their table of goods is a business years in the making. Now, one inspiring Northlander is hoping to feed the...
Bulldogs’ Basketball sends St. Cloud home without a win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, both UMD Men’s and Women’s basketball teams played St. Cloud State for the second time this season. Both teams defeated the Huskies to improve to 6-0 in the NSIC. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Superior Girls’ Basketball defeats Northwestern 63-51
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night the Spartans traveled to Northwestern and headed back to Superior with a 63-51 win over Tigers. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
