Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Falcons-Saints, Eagles-Bears, more
Week 15 of the NFL brought a Sunday slate that included a Saints rivalry win over the Falcons, the Cowboys losing late to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars, Jalen Hurts' Eagles taking care of business against Justin Fields' Bears on the road and the Lions continuing their hot streak by beating the Jets in New Jersey.
FOX Sports
Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper
The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
FOX Sports
Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl after clinching the NFC West? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. With the win the 49ers clinched the NFC West. The two discuss whether rookie quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Where does Dolphins’ loss to Bills leave them?
The snow started just as the Buffalo Bills tied the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t just a flurry. It was a powerful winter storm that quickly coated the field at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo during the Bills’ 32-29 win on Saturday night. Josh Allen has...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Jackson State falls in OT in Deion Sanders' final game
It goes without saying that Deion Sanders was eager to win his last game with Jackson State. North Carolina Central was in no mood to cooperate, however. The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Celebration Bowl, which ended with a 41-34 overtime loss for Sanders' squad. Jackson State...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
FOX Sports
Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
FOX Sports
'They've kept themselves in this thing and they still have a chance' - Mark Schlereth on the Saints playoff hopes
Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin breakdown the New Orleans Saints 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints keep their playoff hopes alive with the win in a tight NFC South.
FOX Sports
'We're trying to get back in this thing in the playoff hunt' - Juwan Johnson on the Saints gritty win
Kristina Pink chats with New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson after his two touchdown performance. He talks about the Saints grinding out wins as they try to get back in the playoff hunt.
FOX Sports
The Jaguars got the walk-off win against the Cowboys on a pick six
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the walk-off win against the Dallas Cowboys on a pick six. Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars Offense with 318 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy improves to 2-0 as starter in 49ers win vs. Seahawks | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 to clinch the NFC West crown. Brock Purdy put up 217 yards, two touchdowns and had a 117 passer rating in his second career start (now 2-0 as a starter). However, will Purdy's success last heading into the playoffs against more elite defenses? Colin Cowherd applauds the rookie for a 'Purdy' good start, but cautions the Niners to not rely too much on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII is in 57 days; 1 big question for 15 NFL contenders
There are 29 NFL teams still technically alive in the chase for a Super Bowl championship, including maybe 18 that have a realistic shot of at least making a real run. But as the NFL heads into Week 15, that wide field is starting to narrow. And with just 57...
FOX Sports
TCU's Max Duggan declares for NFL Draft, will play in College Football Playoff
Max Duggan, who rose from the No. 2 quarterback on TCU's depth chart before the 2022 season to leading the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff, announced Sunday he would enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Duggan passed for 3,321 yards on a 64.9% completion rate with 30 touchdowns and...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill opens up about his off-field incident at Oklahoma State | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Tyreek Hill his explain his off-field incident at Oklahoma State University. Tyreek shares he had to grow up real fast during that time. Tyreek said: "It was one of those typical college stories about a football star and a girl. It was a he say/she say moment. When I went back to Georgia I had lost everything but I still had my core unit of people that believed in me.”
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy, 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks in Week 15 | UNDISPUTED
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West last night with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks and rookie Brock Purdy went 17 for 26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Kyle Shanahan called Purdy the quote, “most poised rookie I've ever had.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the Niners win.
FOX Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux's defensive TD, breakout game spark Giants' win
LANDOVER, Md. — Dexter Lawrence was on the sideline so he didn't have a good view of the play that set the tone for the Giants on Sunday night. He knew the Commanders were backed up against their own end zone. He heard the roar, and then he saw the celebration.
FOX Sports
Bears lose to Eagles, but defense raises reasons for optimism
Say what you want about the 3-11 Chicago Bears, they're still fun to watch. While most people are focused on dynamic quarterback Justin Fields (in this game, he became just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season), there's another unit that is worth your attention: the Bears defense.
FOX Sports
Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave slung Justin Fields to the ground, and then celebrated by drawing a door with his hands and kicking it in. Philadelphia’s defensive line is tough to stop — even with an offensive line. Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks...
