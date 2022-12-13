ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Falcons-Saints, Eagles-Bears, more

Week 15 of the NFL brought a Sunday slate that included a Saints rivalry win over the Falcons, the Cowboys losing late to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars, Jalen Hurts' Eagles taking care of business against Justin Fields' Bears on the road and the Lions continuing their hot streak by beating the Jets in New Jersey.
FOX Sports

Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper

The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
FOX Sports

Where does Dolphins’ loss to Bills leave them?

The snow started just as the Buffalo Bills tied the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t just a flurry. It was a powerful winter storm that quickly coated the field at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo during the Bills’ 32-29 win on Saturday night. Josh Allen has...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy improves to 2-0 as starter in 49ers win vs. Seahawks | THE HERD

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 to clinch the NFC West crown. Brock Purdy put up 217 yards, two touchdowns and had a 117 passer rating in his second career start (now 2-0 as a starter). However, will Purdy's success last heading into the playoffs against more elite defenses? Colin Cowherd applauds the rookie for a 'Purdy' good start, but cautions the Niners to not rely too much on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill opens up about his off-field incident at Oklahoma State | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe ask Tyreek Hill his explain his off-field incident at Oklahoma State University. Tyreek shares he had to grow up real fast during that time. Tyreek said: "It was one of those typical college stories about a football star and a girl. It was a he say/she say moment. When I went back to Georgia I had lost everything but I still had my core unit of people that believed in me.”
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy, 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks in Week 15 | UNDISPUTED

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West last night with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks and rookie Brock Purdy went 17 for 26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Kyle Shanahan called Purdy the quote, “most poised rookie I've ever had.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the Niners win.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Bears lose to Eagles, but defense raises reasons for optimism

Say what you want about the 3-11 Chicago Bears, they're still fun to watch. While most people are focused on dynamic quarterback Justin Fields (in this game, he became just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season), there's another unit that is worth your attention: the Bears defense.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave slung Justin Fields to the ground, and then celebrated by drawing a door with his hands and kicking it in. Philadelphia’s defensive line is tough to stop — even with an offensive line. Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

