psychologytoday.com
Why the Fusion Breakthrough Could Make Climate Change Worse
Thinking fusion is a miracle for climate change could make us apathetic about the problem. While fusion could be the energy of the future, a new breakthrough does not guarantee that reactors are coming; we need to cut emissions now. Nuclear power could replace fossils now, but human ignorance won't...
Scientists Confirm Depletion of Planet's Oxygen Levels Will Suffocate Life on Earth
Earth's oxygen levels are dropping.Photo by(@xiaoke chen/iStock) A study published earlier this month discloses the findings of Earth undergoing a deoxygenation event. Oxygen levels are expected to decrease and methane levels are expected to increase. This is considered a natural phenomenon and not entirely influenced by global warming. However, global warming is indicative of an event set to transpire, and current environmental standards are not slowing the process.
Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system
Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
scitechdaily.com
Unexpected Findings in “Little” Big Bang Experiment Leaves Physicists Baffled
A temperature not seen since the first microsecond of the birth of the universe has been recreated by scientists, and they discovered that the event did not unfold quite the way they expected. The interaction of energy, matter, and the strong nuclear force in the ultra-hot experiments conducted at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) was thought to be well understood. However, a detailed investigation has revealed that physicists are missing something in their model of how the universe works. A recent paper detailing the findings appears in the journal Physical Review Letters.
ConsumerAffairs
How does free, unlimited electricity sound?
As we have noted, rising heating bills are putting the squeeze on consumers earlier than usual as cold, nasty weather moves in. But scientists report a breakthrough they say could result in free, unlimited electricity in the not-too-distant future. Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California, after decades of...
studyfinds.org
Mass extinction by 2100? Supercomputer predicts one-quarter of Earth’s species will die by century’s end
ADELAIDE, Australia — More than a quarter of the world’s animals and plants will go extinct by the end of the century, according to a scientific model created by one of Europe’s most advanced supercomputers. Scientists say 10 percent of plants and animals will disappear by 2050,...
Upworthy
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It
For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
A revolutionary shock-absorption material that can stop supersonic impacts
A revolutionary shock-absorbing material that can stop supersonic impacts has been developed by a team of researchers at the University of Kent. The material is expected to play a vital role in developing various components in the defense and planetary science sectors. The team led by Professors Ben Goult and...
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
scitechdaily.com
A New, Faster Type of Quantum Computer
Parity quantum computers make complicated algorithms easier to implement. In a quantum computer, quantum bits (qubits) act simultaneously as a computing unit and memory. Quantum information cannot be stored in a memory as in a conventional computer since it cannot be copied. Due to this restriction, a quantum computer’s qubits must all be capable of interacting with one another. This continues to be a significant obstacle in the development of powerful quantum computers. In order to overcome this issue, theoretical physicist Wolfgang Lechner, together with Philipp Hauke and Peter Zoller, suggested a novel architecture for a quantum computer in 2015. This architecture is now known as the LHZ architecture after the authors.
Autoweek.com
Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off
Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.
Astronomy.com
The universe may be more unstable than you think
The ultimate stability of the vacuum of our universe may rest on the masses of two fundamental particles, the Higgs boson — that inhabits all space and time — and the top quark. The latest measurements of those masses reveals that our universe is metastable, meaning that it can persist in its present state essentially forever… or not.
notebookcheck.net
SpinQ presents world's first portable quantum computers
AI and quantum computing are supposed to be the two main technologies that will influence our evolution the most in the coming years. While AI seems to be seeing a much more accelerated development thanks to all sorts of open source projects, quantum computing experimentation requires exorbitantly expensive and cumbersome hardware. Developments in the quantum computing field have been relatively slow, but some companies like China-based SpinQ and Japan-based Switch-Science are already looking into solutions that can help democratize access for the masses.
game-news24.com
The new greatest material of the world made from scratch Discover CrCoNi
News good plan Discover CrCoNi, the new strongest material of the world created from scratch. Let CrCoNi talk about the toughest new material in the world. A very special alloy made from the man’s creation is under this unattractive name, which could be used later. Only the strongest resistant...
Physicists Make a Splash With a Urinal That Doesn't
Some things in life don't require any reinvention (the wheel springs to mind!), but according to a team of physicists from Canada's University of Waterloo, the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," doesn't apply to men's bathroom facilities. Contents. The Spiral Nautilus Inspires the "Nauti-loo" A New Splashless...
myscience.org
What is life?
We posed this question to researchers. In return, we got five intriguing answers from the perspectives of biomedicine, computer science, biology, robotics and philosophy. ’’DNA is the building block of life. It contains all the information necessary for life, from reproduction and metabolism to growth and the ability to respond to stimuli. Another characteristic of life is that we are made of cells. Within the overall framework of the human body, life plays out at various levels: organismal, cellular and molecular. There’s also ’life within life’, such as the many bacteria in our body that live in symbiosis with us. The goal of our research is to improve and even extend people’s lives. We do that by harnessing one of the key principles of life: replication. For example, we use nanomaterials to turn bacteria into living, remote-controlled micro-robots that can deliver drugs inside the human body and destroy cancer cells. The fact that our cells are constantly dying and being replaced by new ones is a reminder that we carry not only life within us, but also death. Finality is also a part of life.’’
