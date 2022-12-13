Man, 19, shot in Humboldt Park, drives to nearby Aldi
CHICAGO — A shooting investigation is underway on Chicago’s West Side after police say a 19-year-old man was shot while driving inside his vehicle.
The wounded man, shot in the 700 block of N. Sawyer in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood just before 1:15 p.m., drove to a nearby Aldi and fled into the store for help, police said.
The man suffered a graze wound to the arm but later refused medical attention.
No one is in custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .
