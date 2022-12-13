Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
NBC26
Green Bay raising wages for seasonal employees
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With the recent cold weather and snow, it may be a little too early to be thinking about summer rides on the Zippin Pippin. But the Green Bay Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking ahead for how to prevent staffing seasonal shortages. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
NBC26
Previous jail cells now hold toys, clothes
OSHKOSH — The second floor of Oshkosh's Public Safety Building has undergone some dramatic changes. It once housed the county jail, but now it holds toys, clothes, and other goods for people in need. Oshkosh Police Public Affairs Crime Prevention Officer Kate Mann explained that this collection was put together to allow officers to help those who need the items.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
NBC26
Packers president imparts "pearls of wisdom" to UW-Green Bay graduates
GREEN BAY — Friends, family, and faculty packed Weidner Auditorium on Saturday, to celebrate the achievements of the record-breaking fall 2022 Class of the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. The university hosted two commencement ceremonies—one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m.—to celebrate what it says is a...
94.3 Jack FM
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff investigating crime against child, seeking video footage
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim and is seeking the public’s assistance. Detectives are asking any resident or business that has video footage of vehicle traffic and who...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is scheduled to stand trial on charges from a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. Marcelia Fonseca, 18, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. On Dec. 13, Fonseca appeared in Brown County...
Man arrested for arson following Manitowoc bar property fire
Manitowoc Fire Department and Manitowoc Police Department responded to a 911 call of a fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar, 400 block N. 9th Street on December 12.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
seehafernews.com
Man Taken Into Custody on Federal Drug Charges In Manitowoc County
A 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing several federal drug charges related to a recent Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit investigation. The United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin has filed a 5- count federal indictment against Zandrell Besaw , which includes multiple felony drug related charges. The U.S....
wnmufm.org
UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges
MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county drug bust
A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
wwisradio.com
Life in Prison for Manitowoc Man Who Killed His Kids in 2020
(Manitowoc, WI) — It’s life in prison for a Manitowoc man who killed his kids back in 2020. A jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Matthew Beyer for the deaths of his son and daughter. Prosecutors say he stabbed the two to death just before a court hearing that could have given his ex-wife full custody. The judge sentences Beyer to life without the possibility of parole.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
WBAY Green Bay
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Lake County men have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against the heir to a family estate. Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason P. Hoppa, 38, are charged each with a count of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Joseph is...
