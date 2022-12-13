ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC26

Green Bay raising wages for seasonal employees

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With the recent cold weather and snow, it may be a little too early to be thinking about summer rides on the Zippin Pippin. But the Green Bay Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking ahead for how to prevent staffing seasonal shortages. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Previous jail cells now hold toys, clothes

OSHKOSH — The second floor of Oshkosh's Public Safety Building has undergone some dramatic changes. It once housed the county jail, but now it holds toys, clothes, and other goods for people in need. Oshkosh Police Public Affairs Crime Prevention Officer Kate Mann explained that this collection was put together to allow officers to help those who need the items.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Packers president imparts "pearls of wisdom" to UW-Green Bay graduates

GREEN BAY — Friends, family, and faculty packed Weidner Auditorium on Saturday, to celebrate the achievements of the record-breaking fall 2022 Class of the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. The university hosted two commencement ceremonies—one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m.—to celebrate what it says is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is scheduled to stand trial on charges from a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. Marcelia Fonseca, 18, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. On Dec. 13, Fonseca appeared in Brown County...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
APPLETON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Man Taken Into Custody on Federal Drug Charges In Manitowoc County

A 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing several federal drug charges related to a recent Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit investigation. The United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin has filed a 5- count federal indictment against Zandrell Besaw , which includes multiple felony drug related charges. The U.S....
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges

MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
MENOMINEE, MI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county drug bust

A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Life in Prison for Manitowoc Man Who Killed His Kids in 2020

(Manitowoc, WI) — It’s life in prison for a Manitowoc man who killed his kids back in 2020. A jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Matthew Beyer for the deaths of his son and daughter. Prosecutors say he stabbed the two to death just before a court hearing that could have given his ex-wife full custody. The judge sentences Beyer to life without the possibility of parole.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy