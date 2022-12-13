I-77 rush hour traffic is bad even without wrecks. Try these alternate Charlotte routes

Traffic on Interstate 77 was backed up for miles after a wreck caused a sign to collapse onto the highway Tuesday afternoon, The Charlotte Observer reported .

Details of the wreck have not been released, but drivers told The Observer they were stuck in a bumper-to-bumper standstill as far north as the Tyvola Road exit.

Observer reporter Michael Gordon, who was stuck in the mess, said troopers finally finished removing cones blocking the southbound lanes at about 3:15 p.m., and traffic finally returned to regular speeds

Charlotte drivers – especially those who commute to and from work on I-77 – know that traffic backups on the interstate are common even without wrecks, but there are ways to avoid them.

Taking a different route during your commute during rush hour can save you time on the road. If you commute from uptown Charlotte, here are some alternative routes you can take to dodge traffic on I-77.

Ayrsley : West Tyvola Road

Ballantyne : U.S. 74 East and East Independence Expressway

Pineville : Interstate 485 Outer

Huntersville , Davidson : Statesville Avenue

Cornelius : Statesville Avenue, N.C. 115 North

Mooresville : N.C. 3 North

You can use apps like Google Maps , Waze and MapQuest that will give you the best route to take to avoid getting stuck in gridlock. The N.C. Department of Transportation I-77 Twitter account also provides real-time updates on traffic conditions on the interstate.

Charlotte Observer reporter Joe Marusak contributed to this story.

Loading…