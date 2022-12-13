ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

I-77 rush hour traffic is bad even without wrecks. Try these alternate Charlotte routes

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJ98a_0jhUukRX00

Traffic on Interstate 77 was backed up for miles after a wreck caused a sign to collapse onto the highway Tuesday afternoon, The Charlotte Observer reported .

Details of the wreck have not been released, but drivers told The Observer they were stuck in a bumper-to-bumper standstill as far north as the Tyvola Road exit.

Observer reporter Michael Gordon, who was stuck in the mess, said troopers finally finished removing cones blocking the southbound lanes at about 3:15 p.m., and traffic finally returned to regular speeds

Charlotte drivers – especially those who commute to and from work on I-77 – know that traffic backups on the interstate are common even without wrecks, but there are ways to avoid them.

Taking a different route during your commute during rush hour can save you time on the road. If you commute from uptown Charlotte, here are some alternative routes you can take to dodge traffic on I-77.

You can use apps like Google Maps , Waze and MapQuest that will give you the best route to take to avoid getting stuck in gridlock. The N.C. Department of Transportation I-77 Twitter account also provides real-time updates on traffic conditions on the interstate.

Charlotte Observer reporter Joe Marusak contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Temperatures will continue to drop as arctic air moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this cold and dry weekend with even colder temperatures for the overnight. This holiday week will begin with chilly and dry conditions. By midweek we’ll be tracking chances for rain, but the big story will be an arctic blast that impacts the southeast bringing a drastic drop in our temperatures.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
MATTHEWS, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall

One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
20K+
Followers
347
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy