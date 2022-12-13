Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Suspect charged in Kansas City double murder still missing
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man has been charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, who is still at large, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges.
Police ID suspects in shooting that injured KC Airport police officer
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that injured an officer at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning have two suspects in custody. According to online jail records 34-year-old Lacy Perry remains in the Platte County jail on requested charges of disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
Kansas woman dies after car strikes rock wall at private home
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, Kansas City, Kansas, was westbound Metropolitan Avenue at the intersection of South 32nd Street. The driver lost control...
Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
🏀 No. 8 Kansas routs No. 14 Indiana 84-62
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged his No. 8 Jayhawks have played some high-level hoops the past eight days, beginning with a blowout of then-unbeaten Missouri and finishing with an 84-62 romp over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday. To clarify: They’re playing at a high level...
🏈 McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday. Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick...
🏀 WBB: Strong second half moves Kansas to a perfect 10-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Zakiyah Franklin matched her career high of 26 points and the Jayhawks received double-doubles from Ioanna Chatzileonti and Taiyanna Jackson to earn an 81-62 victory and a perfect 10-0 record to begin the season. The 10-0 mark to start the season matches the third-best start to a season and the fourth time ever to begin 10-0 in school history.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 2