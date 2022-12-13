ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police ID suspects in shooting that injured KC Airport police officer

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that injured an officer at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning have two suspects in custody. According to online jail records 34-year-old Lacy Perry remains in the Platte County jail on requested charges of disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 No. 8 Kansas routs No. 14 Indiana 84-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged his No. 8 Jayhawks have played some high-level hoops the past eight days, beginning with a blowout of then-unbeaten Missouri and finishing with an 84-62 romp over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday. To clarify: They’re playing at a high level...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Hutch Post

🏈 McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday. Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Strong second half moves Kansas to a perfect 10-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Zakiyah Franklin matched her career high of 26 points and the Jayhawks received double-doubles from Ioanna Chatzileonti and Taiyanna Jackson to earn an 81-62 victory and a perfect 10-0 record to begin the season. The 10-0 mark to start the season matches the third-best start to a season and the fourth time ever to begin 10-0 in school history.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy