State police: Wrong-way driver charged with DUI on Route 8
A Watertown man was charged after police say he was driving drunk the wrong way on Route 8 in Seymour. It happened early Saturday morning near exit 21 in the southbound lanes. Officers say they pulled over Brian Morrison driving northbound on the wrong side. They say he was unaware...
NJ Transit driver accused of shooting teens with stolen gun after apparent assault; 1 teen hospitalized
Police say Charles Fieros, 48, was allegedly assaulted by the group of teens outside of a bus on Saturday between Monticello and Jewett avenues in Jersey City.
Yonkers PD: 16-year-old involved in crash that killed Sgt. Frank Gauldino in critical condition
On Dec. 1, police say the 16-year-old was speeding on Tuckahoe Avenue eastbound and lost control of the BMW he was driving.
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
Yonkers police: Suspect arrested, 2 at large in armed robbery and carjacking
Police say they got a call about a person being robbed at gunpoint on Yonkers Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police: Man arrested for driving stolen car, attempting to steal from dealership
Police tell News 12 51-year-old Jeffrey Edsall was driving a stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven store parking lot on Main Street in Riverhead.
Police: Suspect walked up to car and shot man, woman in the chest in Brooklyn
A shooter is on the loose after firing and hitting two people overnight in Sheepshead Bay, according to the NYPD.
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to robbery, assault at Fulton Street store
Authorities say an employee noticed a woman trying to hide merchandise inside of her coat and leave the store without paying. When he confronted her, she hit him in the face, knocked him to the ground and fled the store.
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
Two men were shot along Burnside Avenue late on Thursday night, according to the NYPD. Police tell News 12 that they received a call just after 10 p.m. on Thursday for a person shot. Officers who arrived at 189 Burnside Avenue found two men with gunshot wounds. The first victim...
Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store
Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.
Headlines: Car flips onto live power lines, pedestrian hit, Poughkeepsie armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Man responsible for death of 2 officers, Brink’s guard in 1981, released on ‘compassionate parole’
A man responsible for the deaths of two police officers and a Brink’s guard has been released.
3 men wanted for robbing Huntington Station jewelry store
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Friday fight, guns discovery prompts stepped-up security at Paterson's John F. Kennedy High School
Security is being stepped-up today at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson following the discovery of three firearms on campus after a fight last week. All students entering campus on Monday are being subjected to security screenings. School officials confirmed that fight on the first floor involving several students...
Scarsdale police officer suspended with pay after assault charge
Scarsdale Village police say Barrera hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer.
Patchogue-Medford parents upset they were notified days later that bullets were found at the high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school on Friday morning.
Patchogue-Medford parents on edge after bullets found inside high school
Parents in the Patchogue Medford district are on edge as kids head back to school this morning after learning bullets were found in the high school on Friday. Parents are also outraged they just learned about the incident Sunday night. The district sent out an email notifying them that a...
State police: Car flips over onto power lines in Orange County
State police say the gray Toyota crashed into a utility pole and got caught in the falling wires, causing the vehicle to get entangled and flipping upside down.
Police search for driver in deadly West Hempstead hit-and-run
Authorities say a good Samaritan was attempting to render aid to a man he found lying on Woodfield Road when a four-door sedan hit the victim and continued driving.
Police: Multiple car crash in East Meadow leaves 2 injured
Police responded to a multiple car crash near North Jerusalem Road in East Meadow Saturday.
