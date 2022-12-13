Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenForestville, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed
Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Graduate Hotel revives historic Palo Alto building with new rooftop bar
"This is an incredible, iconic building."
SFist
Michelin-Recognized Sonoma Spot Valley Expanding With Second Location Next Year
A charming natural wine bar and restaurant on Sonoma's town square is in expansion mode and will be taking over the space occupied by Delicious Dish about two and a half miles away. Valley Bar + Bottle Shop (487 First St. West) has been steadily gaining a local following in...
marinmagazine.com
A San Rafael Food Truck With a Mission to Help the Homeless
Some say that food is the way to their heart. For Sandra McMillion — a San Rafael resident who was once homeless — cooking good Southern food is her gift, and sharing it with the homeless community is the way to her heart. She launched Two Pots and a Pan from her kitchen, where she cooks meals weekly and distributes them to local homeless communities. With the winter season in full swing and more people to feed, Sandra is looking to expand her business into a food truck.
NBC Bay Area
Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood
Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards. The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street. By...
travelyourway.net
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
Meet the man who’s designed hundreds of the Bay Area’s most iconic signs
If you've lived in the Bay Area for any significant amount of time, you've likely seen his signs. More likely, you've seen hundreds of them.
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
pioneerpublishers.com
Clayton and Pleasant Hill can make it easier for young people and seniors to live here
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 15, 2022) — The average home in Pleasant Hill costs $900,000, and a million in Clayton. Would you have been able to move here at those prices? Are you worried that those who grow up here won’t be able to buy a home and start a family here?
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs
The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
hoodline.com
Owner of 122-year-old Bus Stop Saloon in Cow Hollow plans to open Left Door, a restaurant on the second floor
The owner of the sports bar Bus Stop Saloon, which has been serving drinks in Cow Hollow for more than 120 years, is about to jump into the restaurant business. The San Francisco Business Times reports that the owner of the building at Laguna and Union streets, Joseph Wallace, is about to turn the second floor of the building into a restaurant called Left Door. The 1,450-square-foot space will have a dining room that will have room for about three dozen guests. It is set to open sometime before the summer of next year.
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Is San Francisco Union Square restaurant Sears Fine Food really ‘the best in town’?
Are the "world famous" Swedish pancakes famous for a reason?
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Tenderloin Business Owners Say They Want Their Taxes Back
Some business and property owners in San Francisco’s Tenderloin said the neighborhood is on a verge of collapse, due to recent crime and drugs in the area. They said since the city hasn’t done its job, they want the taxes they paid this year back in their wallets.
Dog rescued at San Francisco’s Fort Funston
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued Saturday evening from Fort Funston, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department. The rescue occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the cliffs of Fort Funston. The dog was left with no injuries following the incident, authorities said. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner […]
