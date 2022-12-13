ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Reyes Station, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sfstandard.com

Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed

Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer

The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month.  The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

A San Rafael Food Truck With a Mission to Help the Homeless

Some say that food is the way to their heart. For Sandra McMillion — a San Rafael resident who was once homeless — cooking good Southern food is her gift, and sharing it with the homeless community is the way to her heart. She launched Two Pots and a Pan from her kitchen, where she cooks meals weekly and distributes them to local homeless communities. With the winter season in full swing and more people to feed, Sandra is looking to expand her business into a food truck.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
travelyourway.net

Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais

If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Restaurants Add Lettuce Surcharge Due to Rising Costs

The rising cost of lettuce is hitting Bay Area restaurants hard, forcing some to add a lettuce surcharge to help make up for the sky-high costs. "Lettuce has been impacted by a disease in the Salinas Valley that has progressively gotten worse over the last three years and has now infected over 1,000 different lettuce fields this year, causing a shortage on the market," said Norm Groot, executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
hoodline.com

Owner of 122-year-old Bus Stop Saloon in Cow Hollow plans to open Left Door, a restaurant on the second floor

The owner of the sports bar Bus Stop Saloon, which has been serving drinks in Cow Hollow for more than 120 years, is about to jump into the restaurant business. The San Francisco Business Times reports that the owner of the building at Laguna and Union streets, Joseph Wallace, is about to turn the second floor of the building into a restaurant called Left Door. The 1,450-square-foot space will have a dining room that will have room for about three dozen guests. It is set to open sometime before the summer of next year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Dog rescued at San Francisco’s Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued Saturday evening from Fort Funston, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department. The rescue occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the cliffs of Fort Funston. The dog was left with no injuries following the incident, authorities said. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

