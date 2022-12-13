ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Meals On Wheels Needs Our Help This Holiday Season

Meals on Wheels Plus (MOW Plus) is an awesome program right here in Abilene that feeds those that can't feed themselves. Primarily, I'm talking about grandma, grandpa, and those that are shut-ins and are not able to care for themselves like they used to. In 1975 Abilene's Meals on Wheels program has been feeding thousands Stop dictating, and mostly with help from volunteers.
ABILENE, TX
It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited

I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
ABILENE, TX
5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year

I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
ABILENE, TX
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene

Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
ABILENE, TX
The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years

I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
WYLIE, TX
Abilene, TX
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas.

