Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Do Your Last Minute Christmas Shopping At These 17 Downtown Abilene Stores
The clock is ticking and time is running out. These are the final days to get that last-minute Christmas shopping done. If you're anything like me, you want to find that absolute perfect gift, and there are plenty of options to do so nowadays. Sure, you could go online and...
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
15 Interesting Things I Bet You Didn’t Know About Christmas
As I was out and about over the weekend, Abilene certainly had a hustle and bustle to it. Everyone is making last-minute preparations for Christmas. The meals and activities are being planned, and it's shaping up to be a great time. But, how much about the holiday do you really know?
This Christmas Give the Gift of Meats From Right Here In Abilene
Have you decided what you're doing for Christmas dinner this year? Well, If you're like me I'm already trying to pick what I'll be serving (mainly the meats) to my family and our guests that come to the little church on the hill where I'll be serving Christmas dinner. I...
City of Abilene Taking Bids for Huge Development Plan at Lake Fort Phantom
The City of Abilene is currently taking bids for a potentially huge plan that would affect the face of Fort Phantom Lake. Dubbed the Lake Fort Phantom Recreational Development and Parks Master Plan, it includes improvements to the lake and new boat docks, a camping area, a fishing pier, a restaurant, and more.
How Abilene’s NCCIL First Began Then Became the Storybook Capitol
I am a huge fan of the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) here in Abilene. As I was growing up I learned very quickly that if I was going to do good in school I had to learn how to be a better reader. My second-grade teacher was instrumental in helping me find the kinds of books that kept my interest and improved my reading skills.
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
Meals On Wheels Needs Our Help This Holiday Season
Meals on Wheels Plus (MOW Plus) is an awesome program right here in Abilene that feeds those that can't feed themselves. Primarily, I'm talking about grandma, grandpa, and those that are shut-ins and are not able to care for themselves like they used to. In 1975 Abilene's Meals on Wheels program has been feeding thousands Stop dictating, and mostly with help from volunteers.
Get in the Christmas Spirit at the Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since then. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 6th-grade band director at what used to be called Lee Elementary School. Mr....
It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited
I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
Try These 6 Fun Games At Your Holiday Party This Year
We're in the thick of it now - the holiday season. And what are the holidays without Christmas parties? Some of us gather for a family party. Then there are those wild and crazy office parties. No matter which way you party, there are usually games involved. Good Housekeeping recently...
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
Domino’s Grand Opening in Abilene Helps Raise Money for St. Jude
Domino's in Abilene recently celebrated the grand opening of their new store on Mockingbird Lane where they sold pizza for $3 a pop. The grand opening was fantastic and a huge success, but it was even more incredible because it helped raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domino's...
Be Part of the Abilene Zoo’s Fun Christmas Celebration 2022
The Abilene Zoo's 'Christmas Celebration 2022' will feature Santa Claus and his magical reindeer. This was the first time that I had personally ever heard of Santa showing up with his reindeer at the Abilene zoo. The best part is the reindeer are super friendly and pettable. The events at...
5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year
I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
This is the Best Way to Get Your Christmas Shopping Done in Abilene
Christmas shopping is definitely one of the more stressful things in life, mainly because of all the traffic and people you have to encounter while doing it. But, over the years, I have found a way to get all of that shopping done with no hassles and completely stress-free. I...
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
The Paramount Theatre Proudly Welcomes the Return of the Nutcracker Comedy Show
I saw William Lee Martin perform once on a Carnival cruise ship and he had the entire ship rocking from side to side with laughter. I'll admit, the show on the boat was a bit blue but it was hilarious nonetheless. Today's William Lee Martin is more subtle, cleaner, and authentic to his 'personality' comedy routine.
The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years
I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Returns to the Paramount Theatre December 9th
The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene is proud to present the Christmas Classic movie "It's A Wonderful Life." This holiday classic will be one-day-only at the historic Paramount Theatre, Friday, December 9th and 10th at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, December 10th at 2 PM. Tickets for this film are on sale now.
