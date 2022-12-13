Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade mayor, community leaders provide resources for emotional support during Holiday season
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joined by faith leaders, community members and first responders on Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava brought attention to emotional issues that may arise during the Holiday season. “We have an important role to play in keeping our community safe protected and supported year-round and especially...
Hollywood firefighters help Santa bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s hospital patients
HOLLYWOOF, Fla. – Firefighters took on a new task Saturday, giving Santa Claus a lift to help bring smiles to children at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. According to event organizers, the holiday parade included toys for all the girls and boys. The event also featured...
Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
More residents complain about ‘hateful’ mail carrier in Broward
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – North Lauderdale residents are waiting for change after they reported a United States Postal Service carrier known as Veronica is not only mishandling their mail, but she is also spewing hate. Kristina Latchana was outraged by her behavior and shared a video of an exchange...
Cold crash for Christmas
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This season has been notably void of chilly air so far in South Florida, with the coldest reading for Miami coming in at just 63 back on October 19. November went down as the second warmest on record, and December has been on a similar trajectory.
BSO: Jewish inmates not allowed to light menorah candles during Chanukah
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chanukah begins on Sunday evening, but Jewish inmates in Broward County will not be allowed to light a menorah with a real flame. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told Local 10 News on Thursday that the restriction comes from the county’s fire marshal. “It’s a...
Miami Gardens man poured alcohol, bleach into Aventura koi pond, prosecutors say
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after being caught on camera dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a pond at Aventura Mall, authorities said. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Canin Sanders was observed by witnesses on Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
Officials: ‘Exceptionally intense’ fire breaks out at Lauderdale Lakes furniture store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building near State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. Sky 10 flew over the building, located at 3849 NW 19th St., at around 10 a.m., where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. After arriving at...
Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in Homestead. Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 220 N Krome Ave. The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face,...
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
BSO ID’s suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into...
Shooter in Honda Civic injures driver on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m. and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95 at the westbound ramp on Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
Full Moon Fever at North Beach Music Festival
Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell for the 2nd annual North Beach Music Festival from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The music got started Friday night with Lemon City Trio, followed by guitar wizard Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer before moe. closed out the night with two full sets in the Bandshell!
Weston Hills Country Club wants homeowner’s $100,000 pickup truck out of sight
WESTON, Fla. – A Weston Hills Country Club homeowner has been put on notice and told to park his new $100,000 pickup truck in a garage, out of sight, or face fines. That homeowner is gearing up for a fight, claiming the rules are outdated and ridiculous. “How long...
FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables. A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena
SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri. The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m. Fans attending...
