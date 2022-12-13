ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Click10.com

Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Cold crash for Christmas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This season has been notably void of chilly air so far in South Florida, with the coldest reading for Miami coming in at just 63 back on October 19. November went down as the second warmest on record, and December has been on a similar trajectory.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in Homestead. Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 220 N Krome Ave. The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO ID’s suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Shooter in Honda Civic injures driver on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m. and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95 at the westbound ramp on Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Full Moon Fever at North Beach Music Festival

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell for the 2nd annual North Beach Music Festival from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The music got started Friday night with Lemon City Trio, followed by guitar wizard Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer before moe. closed out the night with two full sets in the Bandshell!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables. A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri. The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m. Fans attending...
SUNRISE, FL

