ijpr.org
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the...
ijpr.org
What Prop. 28 funding will mean for arts education in California
On Nov. 8, Californians overwhelmingly passed Proposition 28, which will bring a windfall of arts education funding to California schools. Advocates say the investment is long overdue, as arts education has declined in most districts — particularly those in low-income areas — for decades. While the state requires arts education in grades one to six and a year of arts education in high school, it’s up to districts to decide how to fund and implement it. The result has been an inconsistent patchwork of arts programs that leave many children with little exposure to music, dance, art and other creative forms of expression.
ijpr.org
Coalition of tribes, government agencies unite to restore California's giant sequoia population
Government agencies, tribes and environmental groups have rallied to save the iconic tree. Last year, a number of these groups formed the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition to share their knowledge and work to better treat forest areas where groves of giant sequoias can be found. Over the last year, the...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Art activist offers mentorship to BIPOC artists in Southern Oregon
It's hard to make a living from art, can be hard to stay afloat economically if you are Black, indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), doubly hard if you're a BIPOC artist. Which is why Rogue Valley artist Gabriel Barrera pays particular attention mentoring BIPOC artists. He's in the process of taking applications for a mentorship program for BIPOC artists, providing mentorship, some financial support, and an art show at the end of the program.
