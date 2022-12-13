ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

What Prop. 28 funding will mean for arts education in California

On Nov. 8, Californians overwhelmingly passed Proposition 28, which will bring a windfall of arts education funding to California schools. Advocates say the investment is long overdue, as arts education has declined in most districts — particularly those in low-income areas — for decades. While the state requires arts education in grades one to six and a year of arts education in high school, it’s up to districts to decide how to fund and implement it. The result has been an inconsistent patchwork of arts programs that leave many children with little exposure to music, dance, art and other creative forms of expression.
Mon 8 AM | Art activist offers mentorship to BIPOC artists in Southern Oregon

It's hard to make a living from art, can be hard to stay afloat economically if you are Black, indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), doubly hard if you're a BIPOC artist. Which is why Rogue Valley artist Gabriel Barrera pays particular attention mentoring BIPOC artists. He's in the process of taking applications for a mentorship program for BIPOC artists, providing mentorship, some financial support, and an art show at the end of the program.
