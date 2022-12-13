Read full article on original website
Wyoming women’s basketball coach Ezell temporarily steps away from team
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming women’s basketball head coach Heather Ezell is stepping away from the team for the foreseeable future due to the impending birth of her child. Ezell said in a statement that she is doing well and is focusing on her health and the health of the baby as her due date approaches. In her absence, associate head coach Ryan Larsen will assume the interim role.
With gusts topping 60 mph, wind closures in effect Monday on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are exceeding 60 mph on sections of Interstates 25 and 80 on Monday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. Gusts of 62 mph were being recorded along I-25 near Chugwater at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. On I-80, 61 mph gusts were recorded near Arlington and Laramie.
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
