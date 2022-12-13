Read full article on original website
'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus
ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
List of St. Louis area warming shelters offering escape from bitter cold this week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Organizations in St. Louis and St. Louis County are taking actions this week to make sure homeless people have a place to take shelter from the historic cold expected later this week. Snow is expected later in the week, and temperatures will drop into...
St. Louis Modern Chinese School fundraises to ease COVID-19 challenges
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights is a unique learning center that is in need of some help from the community. The school started in the 1990s with just 40 students, but it is now a thriving center supported by nearly a thousand families across the St. Louis metro area. The school offers low tuition for children to learn language and culture, but it also provides fun things like ping pong and math.
Developer says $18M Bevo Mill senior housing project can move forward after subsidy awards
ST. LOUIS — An $18 million senior housing development proposed in Bevo Mill will move forward after the developers were awarded subsidies by a state board, after five years of efforts to secure them. Crossroads Senior Living at Bevo Mill, a joint project from Tower Grove Community Development Corp....
New-to-St. Louis developer buys massive downtown apartment complex for $73M
ST. LOUIS — A multifamily developer new to St. Louis has purchased one of the region’s largest apartment complexes for more than $73 million. Tampa, Florida-based Blue Magma Residential on Oct. 27 bought the CityView apartments, at 110 N. 17th St. in Downtown West, for $73.5 million, according to city records. The complex has more than 700 apartments.
Hazelwood officials vote to request district-wide radioactive testing
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Tuesday evening, Hazelwood School District officials voted unanimously to request additional testing for radioactive contamination in the district. 5 On Your Side has been following several rounds of radioactive testing inside and around Jana Elementary School and Coldwater Creek, where material from WWII bombs was dumped decades ago.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
St. Louis woman detained in Israel, US State Department acknowledges
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Israeli Defense Forces detained a St. Louis college student on Friday and held her over the weekend after she attempted to cross the border from Ramallah into Jerusalem to visit revered holy sites with her family. Hala Kasim Salameh, a 22-year-old Palestinian-American woman from St....
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
St. Mary’s High School is staying open and getting a new name
ST. LOUIS — After months of looking for funding to stay open, St. Mary's High School has accepted the terms of a three-year lease from the Archdiocese of St. Louis. This means the 91-year-old school will remain open for the foreseeable future. During a press conference on Thursday, the...
St. Louis police chief search narrowed to 2 external candidates, winner to be announced Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — The next Chief of Police for the City of St. Louis will come from another department for the first time in the department’s history, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will announce who he is during a press conference Wednesday. Lt. Col. Michael Sack announced in an...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing University City teenager
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing University City teenager who walked away from his school on Thursday. The University City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Shayne Rocquel Burrow, who was last seen at 12:07 p.m. walking away from University City High School on Balson Avenue.
Thousands of dollars in materials lost in St. Louis photography studio fire on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis photographer rummaged through what was left of her design studio Saturday after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving Day. Jennifer Butler had black soot on her hands as she lifted one of the wedding canvases she created for a client. "This is not...
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
World Wide Technology holds staff layoffs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — World Wide Technology (WWT), the region's second-largest private company by revenue, has laid off some of its workers. Maryland Heights-based WWT, which provides technology products and services for large businesses and government entities, said in a statement it has “recently reduced the number of staff by less than one percent globally.” It did not disclose the number of jobs nor the specific roles impacted.
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 man shot in the arm, another uninjured
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting involving two teenage men Saturday night that resulted in one man shot and injured. The other man was not injured. It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lotus Avenue near Sherman Park on Kingshighway Boulevard in a nearby alley.
Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closes courthouses early Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closed courtrooms early on Tuesday. Police are still looking for the person who fired shots near Tucker and Market Street. Officials don't think the Civil Courts Building or anyone inside was the intended target, but bullets did go through two windows on two separate floors.
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there 'rush' to convict?
ST. LOUIS — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit Attorney...
