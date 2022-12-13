ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
St. Louis Modern Chinese School fundraises to ease COVID-19 challenges

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights is a unique learning center that is in need of some help from the community. The school started in the 1990s with just 40 students, but it is now a thriving center supported by nearly a thousand families across the St. Louis metro area. The school offers low tuition for children to learn language and culture, but it also provides fun things like ping pong and math.
World Wide Technology holds staff layoffs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — World Wide Technology (WWT), the region's second-largest private company by revenue, has laid off some of its workers. Maryland Heights-based WWT, which provides technology products and services for large businesses and government entities, said in a statement it has “recently reduced the number of staff by less than one percent globally.” It did not disclose the number of jobs nor the specific roles impacted.
